Bill Belichick picks Navy — of course — with help of vintage helmet at ‘College GameDay’

But the game is on the road — beginning this year with Foxborough, it will move around the country for its next five dates — and it gave the GameDay crew a chance to visit Gillette Stadium for the first time.

GameDay, which broadcasts live each Saturday of the college football regular season from a different college campus, traditionally makes the trip to Philadelphia for “America’s Game” each December.

FOXBOROUGH — The traveling spectacle of “College GameDay” — complete with its slightly inappropriate signs, rabid fans, and mascot heads — made its way to Gillette Stadium on Saturday ahead of the 2023 Army-Navy Game.

The big question leading up to GameDay: Who would be the guest picker? In years past, it has been individuals like former Secretary of State (and College Football Playoff selection committee member) Condoleezza Rice, or the secretary of the Navy.

GameDay landed a fan favorite: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.

Belichick’s ties to the Navy are deep. The 24th-year head coach grew up in Annapolis, Md., where the Naval Academy is located. He was four years old when his father, Steve, started as a scout for Navy’s football team. The elder Belichick spent 33 years on Navy’s staff.

He rarely misses an opportunity to weigh in on America’s Game.

“I haven’t been able to attend an Army-Navy game like this since I was in college,” he said Friday, the day after the Patriots beat the Steelers. “Even the ones that I’ve seen, we’ve had a game the next day in Giants Stadium or the Washington game back in 2009. … It’s been a long time since I’ve had an opportunity to do this. I’m very much looking forward to it. I think it will be a great classic event for this region. There’s really nothing like Army-Navy. I’ve been in a lot of big games. I’ve seen a lot of big games. Both collegiately and professionally. But, Army-Navy is special.”

And Belichick came prepared on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m., he arrived on set at GameDay. With the smell of barbecue in the air, he made his way up to the platform located in front of Gillette Stadium and went straight to greet longtime GameDay personality Lee Corso.

Corso, who briefly coached defensive backs at Navy, rarely picks against the Midshipmen. He was sporting his traditional gray Navy robe and when Belichick took the stage, before the cameras turned on, he and Corso embraced and had a private conversation.

With a slew of signs waving in the background — “IN BILL WE TRUST” and “ZAPPE > BRADY” among them — the show went live, and all attention was on Corso and Belichick.

There were smiles on the faces of the host Rece Davis and analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Pat McAfee as they listened to Corso and Belichick swap stories. Belchick told of his time spent around the team with his dad, playing catch with legends like Roger Staubach.

Then, it was time for his pick. Which team he would choose? It was hardly a surprise. But Belichick found a way to make it special.

As the panel shifted to him, the Patriots coach took a page out of Corso’s book and reached under the desk to retrieve a gold Navy football helmet from 1962. With a “jolly roger” on the front and “Beat Army” in Chinese on the sides — a reference to former Army coach Paul Deitzel’s Chinese Bandits, according to Belichick — he let out a rousing “Go Navy, Beat Army!” to finish out his pick.

Then, it was Corso’s turn. Army was the favorite entering the game, and Corso made note of that before stammering, stuttering, and taking the Navy mascot head out from under the desk.

“Go Navy, Beat Army!” he exclaimed as he put Bill the goat’s head on.

It was only fitting.

“Billy!” fans yelled as Belichick left the stage. “We love you, buddy!”

Kraft makes appearance

Earlier in the show, Patriots owner Robert Kraft joined the “GameDay” crew to talk about the day and the Patriots.

Kraft said few events he’s been a part of have matched the scale of Army-Navy, comparing it to a Super Bowl — at least one where the Patriots win.

Speaking of winning, Kraft was asked about the state of his 3-10 team. McAfee alluded to the possibility of Kraft moving on from Belichick, but Kraft didn’t take the bait.

“We like to win, so we want to do everything we can to get our team back so we can be winning again,” he said.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.