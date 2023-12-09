Bill Belichick, Lee Corso use their heads for the usual ‘College Gameday’ frivolities

Belichick took a page out of longtime panelist Lee Corso’s book and reached under the desk to retrieve a gold Navy football helmet from 1962. With a “jolly roger” on the front and “Beat Army” in Chinese on the sides — a reference to former Army coach Paul Deitzel’s Chinese Bandits, according to Belichick — he let out a rousing “Go Navy, Beat Army!” to finish out his pick.

The traveling spectacle of ESPN’s “College GameDay” — complete with its slightly inappropriate signs, rabid fans, and mascot heads — made its way to Gillette Stadium on Saturday ahead of the Army-Navy Game, and Bill Belichick came prepared. The Patriots head coach was the celebrity “guest picker” for the pregame show and found a way to make it special — even though his choice wasn’t a surprise.

Advertisement

Then, it was Corso’s turn. Army was the favorite entering the game, and Corso made note of that before stammering, stuttering, and taking the Navy mascot head out from under the desk.

“Go Navy, Beat Army!” he exclaimed as he put Bill the Goat’s head on. It was only fitting.

“Billy!” fans yelled as Belichick left the stage. “We love you, buddy!”

Stars under center

Playing one sport while enrolled at a service academy can be a tall order. Navy senior Xavier Arline has taken it one step further in Annapolis. Arline, who started at quarterback before he was replaced by Tai Lavatai in the second quarter, will play a fourth season on the lacrosse team this spring.

“It’s taken a lot of support and guidance, and I’m very blessed to have that,” said Arline.

The coaching staffs for both the lacrosse and football teams were on board with Arline’s efforts.

“In the recruiting process, we promised him he’d get an opportunity to do both,” said Navy coach Brian Newberry. “To his credit, he handled it really well. It wasn’t like he was a guy we had to chase down when he wasn’t playing lacrosse. I think he managed it about as well as he possibly could.”

Advertisement

Arline’s counterpart for the Black Knights has been a dual threat in 2023. Junior Bryson Daily accounted for 13 touchdowns — six passing, seven rushing — in the 11 games entering Saturday, and needed two more touchdown passes to move into the top 10 on Army’s single-season list. He got one in the second quarter when he connected with Tyson Riley from three yards out.

Unexpected return

When Navy defensive end Jacob Busic sustained a biceps injury on Sept. 14 against Memphis, his season was thought to be over. He had surgery less than a week later, with the typical recovery 4-5 months. Still, Busic started jogging 1-3 miles shortly after the procedure and returned to the weight room. He didn’t progress to sprints until he had his cast removed.

When he got the call less than two weeks ago that he could resume football activities in two weeks, he was shocked.

“I wasn’t doing it to get back into football, because I didn’t think that was a reality,” said Busic, who credited the training staff for his accelerated rehabilitation. “I was just doing it to get back into a normal routine, to kind of just help me through my process mentally.”

On Tuesday, he participated in his first full practice with pads, and was cleared to play Saturday. Busic was at midfield with the rest of the captains for the coin toss, but did not play in the first half.

Advertisement

“I’ve got fresh legs,” he said, “but not so much fresh lungs.”

Quite the performance

The halftime show was a combined ensemble of the United States Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps and the Naval Academy Band. They performed “Shipping Up to Boston” and “Blinding Lights,” followed by “America the Beautiful” with soloists from the USNA Glee Club. The performance concluded with Anchors Aweigh and the Marine Corps Hymn . . . While neither program is known for its passing attack, both were perfect through the air before kickoff. The Navy Leap Frogs went five for five on their entrance into Gillette Stadium, while the Golden Knights went six for six landing at midfield.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac. Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.