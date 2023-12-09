Brothers James and Sid Tildsley help Shawsheen pin down impressive win at Salem (N.H.) Blue Devil Classic

Jayden Perez (106 pounds) and Dante Graziano (113) started the finals with back-to-back wins, before the team’s star trio of Bray Carbone (132), Sid Tildsley (138), and James Tildsley (144) took three in a row.

With five champions, Shawsheen (255 points) ran away with the Salem Blue Devil Classic in Salem, N.H.

The Tildsleys are the first brothers to earn titles at the tournament three times in a row together, with James earning his 100th victory and taking outstanding wrestler honors.

“When you watch him wrestle, he’s one of the toughest, hard-nosed wrestlers in New England,” said coach Doug Pratt. “Awesome day for James, very happy for him too.”

Salem (N.H.) and Pinkerton (N.H.) took the next two spots with 177 and 138.5 points, respectively.

In other tournaments:

▪ Beverly, with five champions and 220 points, won the Devin Ness Memorial at Oliver Ames in Easton. Brockton (203) and Duxbury (200) followed in the standings.

Cooper Lang (106 pounds), Tristan Gold (144), Kasey Nako (157), Joseph Baker (165), and Gino Sicari (190) earned titles for the Panthers.

▪ Natick (224.5 points) finished second in the Bears Invitational at Athol High, sandwiched between winner Minnechaug (253.5) and Monty Tech (201.5).

Joe Linton (138 pounds), Adam English (144), and heavyweight Mike Whalen were champions for the Redhawks.

▪ Adrian Guzman (157 pounds), Zach Brennan (165), and Anton Puhach (175) took the top spot for the Clockers (238.5 points), winning their home tournament, the Ashland Early Bird, over Coventry (R.I.) with 198 and North Attleborough with 177.

▪ Aydin Lamb (138 pounds), Sean Callanan (157), Zach Arria (175), and heavyweight Kip King each earned titles at the Kevin Curtis Invitational, propelling Wakefield (220.5 points) ahead of Whittier (204) and Shepherd Hill (200) at Scituate High.

Andover 43, Framingham 27 — With a 3-0 day, sophomore Yandel Morales earned his 100th win of his high school career. The 126-pounder won each by fall, bumping up for 132 for one of his bouts as the Golden Warriors (2-0) defeated Noble (Maine) 42-40 and fell to Timberlane (N.H.) 52-23. Anthony Archambault also went 3-0 at 165 pounds.

Boston Latin 45, Bristol-Plymouth/ 35 — Alex Green Barrios (138 pounds), Kevin McClerklin (175), Eric Power (190), and Quinn Bowles (215) each went 3-0 for the Wolfpack (3-0), which swept the quad including wins over Quincy (57-27) and Stoughton (66-18).

Bridgewater-Raynham 72, Dedham 9 — Olivia Polansky (106 pounds), Kennedie Davis (113), Lucas Santos (120), Brent Von magnus (132), Jack Alves (138), Cody Baker (165), Luke Driscoll (175), Fletcher Rinke (190), Jackson Rinke (215), and Caden Sewell (heavyweight) each recorded three victories, as the Trojans (3-0) took down the Marauders, as well as Northbridge (60-18) and Latin Academy (76-3).

Chelmsford 39, Tyngsborough/Dracut 24 — Jose Bethel (190 pounds), Isaiah Burgos (120), Matt Lallos (126), Teddy Sheridan (132), Michael Korch (144), Michael Canada (150, Dean Salerno (157), and Kenny Bocanegro (175) each went 2-0 for the Lions (3-0), who also defeated Milton (58-6) and Burlington (45-12). Defending New England champion Thomas Brown won his only bout at heavyweight.

Gloucester 48, Excel Academy 34 — Senior twins Mike (190 pounds) and Jayden Toppan (215) went 4-0 on the day, along with freshman Anthony Murawski (150) and heavyweight Max Thomas for the Fishermen, who also defeated Malden/Everett 72-6, Wilmington 45-15, and Nashoba Valley Tech, 70-12.

Methuen 51, Greater Lawrence 18 — Dominic Gangi (113/120 pounds), Joey Tavares (126), Javi Sanchez (144), Vinny DeMaio (157), Corey Kalivas (190), and Gabe Fonseca (215) each won three times for the Rangers (3-0) to sweep their first quad meet with John Sughrue as head coach. Methuen also won 56-9 over Hopkinton and 60-12 over Danvers.

Milford 40, Tewksbury 27 — Robby Lyons (126 pounds), Ryan Flis (138), Aidan Baum (144), Edder Gomes (157), Sean Donovan (165), Kevin Coelho (175), and Luke Donis (190) each went 3-0 for the Scarlet Hawks (3-0) at a home quad meet. 113-pounder Derek Marcolini added a 2-0 finish as Milford also defeated Arlington 53-24 and Marblehead/Swampscott 65-18.

Northeast/Bishop Fenwick 60, Watertown 18 — Four wrestlers, Luke Connolly (165 pounds), Seamus Quinn (157), Mateo Nunez (138), and Jackson Cody (120) all went 3-0 for the Golden Knights (2-1) at their quad meet with Watertown, Carver, and Lynnfield/North Reading.

Triton 42, Wellesley 38 — Bumped up to 190 pounds from 175, Nolan Merrill helped secure the close victory for the Vikings (3-0). Merrill, Brian Quam (138), and Douglas Aylward (215) each won all three bouts on the day, as Triton also defeated North Middlesex (60-18) and Bedford/Acton-Boxborough (47-18).

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.