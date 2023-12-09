At Canton, the boys’ hockey team has set a high standard of excellence

The Bulldogs broke through in 2010, winning the Division 2 title a year after falling in overtime. Canton has appeared in each of the past four finals, winning three championships.

MARLBOROUGH — When he was hired as the boys’ hockey coach at Canton High 19 years ago, Brian Shuman aimed to deliver the program’s first state championship.

“I look back and I can’t believe that I was 25 years old when I took the job,” said Shuman. “I was just a kid back then, for crying out loud. I remember saying to the kids that I wanted to bring Canton its first championship. We finally broke through in 2010, and that was pretty special. The past six years have been incredible.”

The 2023-24 edition, ranked 12th in the Globe’s Top 20 poll, got off to an impressive start Saturday afternoon, skating past perennial D1 contender Lincoln-Sudbury with a 5-0 victory at New England Sports Center.

Senior captain Brendan Tourgee, who stood out as best player every time he stepped on the Rink 1 ice, scored twice. Tourgee showcased a scorching wrist shot and battled defensively, breaking up a two-on-one chance in the first period and backchecking to win puck battles.

“He’s always been a gifted offensive player, but last year he was our best defensive forward,” said Shuman. “It’s great to see a guy that I’m sure has aspirations of putting the puck in the net this year take pride in his defense.”

Tourgee leads by example. He remains heavily involved in the youth program and takes a great deal of pride in wearing the kelly green jersey, on and off the ice. All 32 varsity players skated in the youth program.

“Grateful to be playing and coaching hockey in a hockey town,” said Shuman. “It’s a part of their individual and community identity for a long time. They’ve been looking forward to this. They’ve watched kids older than them put on the jersey. It’s passed along from senior class to freshmen.”

Added Tourgee, “I’d say it’s the expectation here: You come into every season, you want to win a state championship.”

Those expectations have been passed down from class to class. Sophomore defenseman Teddy Shuman, the coach’s son, has had firsthand experience.

At age 3, Teddy went on the bus with the team, sat in the penalty box, and accompanied the team at every turn. Playing on the first line a year after winning a state title, he embodies what Bulldog hockey represents.

“A couple of great moments — that hug on the ice at the Garden, I’ll never forget that,” said the elder Shuman. “You don’t really get that moment with a teenage son. That moment really slowed time down, for me, at least.”

“Being around it for so long, seeing him coach other guys and finally being in the skates, being on the team, it’s awesome,” said Teddy Shuman. “It’s definitely hard. When you get home, you have to have that conversation [about the game].”

He, along with seniors Colin Blake and Brian Middleton, each scored in a game in which the Bulldogs carried the play, outshooting the Warriors by a 38-11 margin.

Standing in the middle of the bench, the elder Shuman projects a commanding, yet steady presence.. After each shift, the coach offers his thoughts, whether tactical changes, motivation, or a simple pat on the back. The players call out what they see and encourage one another.

Knowing that they will receive the opponent’s best shot, the Bulldogs remain diligent defensively, utilize the entire ice surface, and look to generate offense from the slot.

“We focus on working from the defensive zone out and we do a very good job of that,” said senior captain Matt Anderson, a defensive stalwart.

The Bulldogs spoiled the first game for first-year L-S coach David Marinofsky. Canton and Lincoln-Sudbury have squared off in the season opener in each of the past 17 seasons.

“It’s been a nice rivalry the past couple of years,” said Brian Shuman. “Lincoln-Sudbury, just like us, expects to be in the mix come postseason time, just like us. For both teams, it’s a good measuring stick.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.