Coyotes at Bruins: Surging Coyotes vs. inconsistent Bruins should make for an interesting matinee

The Coyotes, meanwhile, have won five of their last six and moved into fourth place in the Central Division.

They ended the month of November with three straight losses, then opened December with three straight wins. Their win streak ended Thursday night in a loss to Buffalo, a team that has been hovering near the bottom of the Atlantic Division standings this season.

Charlie McAvoy avoided a concussion in his scary collision with Buffalo’s JJ Peterka on Thursday night, and there is a chance the Bruins top defenseman will be available for Saturday’s matinee with the Coyotes at TD Garden.

Jeremy Swayman was back at practice Friday after missing Thursday’s game with an illness. The goalie could get the start against Arizona.

Let’s get into it.

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: NESN, NHL Network, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -245. O/U: 6.0.

Coyotes

Season record: 13-10-2. vs. spread: 14-11. Over/under: 14-11

Last 10 games: 6-4-0. vs. spread: 5-5. Over/under: 4-6

Bruins

Season record: 17-5-3. vs. spread: 14-11. Over/under: 11-14

Last 10 games: 5-4-1. vs. spread: 4-6. Over/under: 6-4

Team statistics

Goals scored: Arizona 81, Boston 81

Goals allowed: Arizona 72, Boston 62

Power play: Arizona 25.9%, Boston 22.5%

Penalty minutes: Arizona 322, Boston 264

Penalty kill: Arizona 81.2%, Boston 89.4%

Faceoffs won: Arizona 47.7%, Boston 50.2%

Stat of the day: Brad Marchand has scored the last five Bruins goals, dating back to his overtime winner in Toronto on Dec. 2.

Notes: Coach Jim Montgomery put Brad Marchand back on the top line with center Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak during Friday’s practice. Jake DeBrusk, who had been the left wing with Zacha and Pastrnak, skated with Matt Poitras and Danton Heinen. ... The Bruins were held to just five shots in Thursday’s first period and didn’t cut into a 2-0 deficit until captain Brad Marchand scored late in the second. ... Arizona moved into a playoff position and above the .500 mark during a five-game win streak that was just snapped with Thursday’s 4-1 home loss to Philadelphia. The loss was the Coyotes’ first since Nov. 22 against St. Louis. ... The game in Boston marks the start of a three-game road trip for the Coyotes. They will visit Buffalo and Pittsburgh before returning home next Friday.

