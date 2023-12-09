New England Revolution qualify for 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup

The Revolution qualified with a sixth-place finish in the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, their spot becoming guaranteed when the Crew qualified as Cup champions.

The Revolution are one of 10 MLS entrants in the newly expanded continental tournament, which features 27 of the top clubs from North America, Central America, and the Caribbean in a five-round knockout tournament.

Thanks to the Columbus Crew’s MLS championship , the New England Revolution will join the top clubs in the Americas in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Formerly known as the CONCACAF Champions League, the Cup begins in early February. Each round through the semifinals will feature two legs in a home-and-away series, with the winner determined by total score. The final is set for Sunday, June 2.

Advertisement

The Revolution learn their first-round opponent on Wednesday.

New England is looking to become the fourth MLS side to win the tournament, following D.C. United (1998), L.A. Galaxy (2000), and the Seattle Sounders (2022).

Meanwhile, the MLS trade window opens on Monday, followed by free agency beginning Wednesday. The SuperDraft is scheduled for Dec. 19. the Revolution hold the 20th picks in the first and third rounds.

Boston Globe Today: Sports | December 8, 2023 Share WATCH: On Friday's show: What are the chances the Patriots ship Belichick out of Foxborough? Brad Marchand puts the Bruins on his back.

Brendan Kurie can be reached at brendan.kurie@globe.com.