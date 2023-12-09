Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas set to leave for Syracuse

Patriots wide receivers coach Ross Douglas is set to leave for the same job at Syracuse, according to a report Saturday from ESPN.
Douglas, who turned 29 this month, has been a part of the Patriots’ staff since 2021. He served as a defensive quality control coach and assistant wide receivers coach before becoming the wide receivers coach prior to the 2023 season.
Douglas played collegiately at Michigan and Rutgers before becoming a graduate assistant with the Scarlet Knights in 2018. He also coached at Richmond before joining the Patriots. According to ESPN, Douglas is expected to have a “significant” role in the Syracuse offense.
