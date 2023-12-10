Growing Christmas on the Cape

DENNIS — Snow had begun falling at Cape Abilities Farm as worker Celia Levy, dressed as an elf, walked outside to sweep the few leaves that a brisk wind had blown to the front of the farm store.
Inside a nearby shed, other workers huddled from the cold as Christmas music played softly on a radio.
The farm was started in 2006 and is open year-round, with all proceeds going to support Cape Abilities. The nonprofit was founded in 1968 with a mission to empower people with disabilities across Cape Cod.
The farm went all-out for Christmas right after Thanksgiving, stocking close to 700 Christmas trees and filling greenhouses with poinsettias, wreaths, and gift baskets.
Joe Capello has been working at the farm for 15 years. On a recent day, he opened a door to a greenhouse where rows of hydroponically grown tomatoes he cared for were still ripening. Capello’s focus is now tending to the large poinsettias in the farm store, and helping customers pick out and load the trees in their vehicles.
After helping to carry out a sprawling 10-foot tall tree, a breathless Philip Weber, adorned in a Santa hat, said: “It’s exciting working here. I like helping people and feel comfortable here.”
He broke out in laughter as a branch from an unruly tree brushed across his face as he wrangled it into the bed of a waiting pickup.
— JOHN TLUMACKI