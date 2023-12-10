Growing Christmas on the Cape

DENNIS — Snow had begun falling at Cape Abilities Farm as worker Celia Levy, dressed as an elf, walked outside to sweep the few leaves that a brisk wind had blown to the front of the farm store.

Inside a nearby shed, other workers huddled from the cold as Christmas music played softly on a radio.

The farm was started in 2006 and is open year-round, with all proceeds going to support Cape Abilities. The nonprofit was founded in 1968 with a mission to empower people with disabilities across Cape Cod.