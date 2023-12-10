Heavy rain will impact Monday morning commute

There are three elements to this weather system: rain, wind, and coastal flooding. They are not equal in their impact, however. The rain is really the big issue, and some places are going to see perhaps as much as half a foot of it. This is going to create urban street flooding, some stream flooding, and if you’re susceptible, basement flooding could be a problem.

A storm system that started unleashing rain throughout the region Sunday will continue into the first part of Monday morning, leading to a wet early commute for workers and schoolchildren. The heavy rain is expected to taper off during the morning before colder air arrives with the afternoon clearing.

Average projected rainfall is in the 2- to 4-inch range for much of the area. Some spots could see up to 6 inches of rainfall. NOAA

There will be an axis of heavy rain running from northwest Connecticut and Rhode Island somewhere through central and perhaps even eastern Massachusetts. It is along this axis that the highest risk of flooding will occur. If you’re traveling Sunday night or early Monday morning, be aware of large puddles on the roads.

Flood watches have been issued for much of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Maine. On the cold side of the storm, there will be snow. As a result, winter storm warnings have been posted for parts of Vermont and eastern New York.

Earlier Sunday, tornado warnings were issued through areas of the Mid-Atlantic.

Hazardous weather will be common along the East Coast into early Monday. Flood watches and winter storm warnings have been issued for various parts of New England. NOAA

The reason for the heavy rain is a plume of tropical moisture originating from the Gulf of Mexico streaming northward across the East Coast.

Heavy rain will be evident in central and eastern New England into Monday morning. WeatherBELL

I’m not really concerned about inland wind, but over Cape Cod and the Islands there will be a burst of strong winds in the wee hours of Monday morning, continuing until just past sunrise. Once the cold front passes, the winds will abruptly shift to the northwest, and the southerly strong wind will shut down.

In the wind gust loop below, notice the warmer colors that are representative of the strongest winds and the sharp demarcation between the lighter winds to the north.

Temperatures will fall quickly behind a cold front Monday morning. Notice temperatures falling back into the 30s and 40s during the day. WeatherBELL

There may be some minor coastal flooding at high tide Monday morning, but that is the least impactful part of the storm, and freshwater flooding from all the rainfall is potentially the biggest issue. Some of the more susceptible roads could be potentially affected for a short time Monday morning.

The areas with orange dots and squares could see minor coastal flooding Monday. NOAA

It turns colder and drier for Tuesday and Wednesday, before a moderating trend ensues heading into next weekend, when temperatures will once again return to above average. This type of pattern is very typical in strong El Niño years.