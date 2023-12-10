Hundreds of Harvard faculty sign letter in support of President Gay

“The critical work of defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces,” continues the letter, which was obtained by the Globe.

The letter, addressed to the president and fellows of Harvard College, argues that external political calls to remove Gay are “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom” and calls on administrators to “defend the independence of the university.”

Hundreds of Harvard University faculty members signed a letter urging the school’s administration to resist calls to remove president Claudine Gay, following widespread criticism of her responses at a congressional hearing last week on campus anti-Semitism.

The letter had more than 300 signatures after circulating for several hours on Sunday, and that number was continuing to grow as of 3 p.m.

Ryan Enos, a professor of government who was among the first to sign, said in a phone interview that: “There is agreement [among faculty] that it’s wrong to have politicians and alumni pressuring who should be the president of the university.”

“The reason for that is it could interfere with free inquiry, which is the bedrock of how universities run in a free country,” Enos said.

Enos said the letter is circulating Sunday with the understanding that the Harvard Corporation, which includes the president and fellows, is meeting tomorrow “under extreme pressure.”

The Harvard Corporation and the school’s Board of Overseers convened over the weekend for regularly scheduled meetings that will continue into Monday, according to a person familiar with the matter.

