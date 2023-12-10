Former Boston police officer plans to plead guilty to assault charges in Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection

Fisher, 52, of Plymouth, was indicted in September on eight criminal counts, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, according to court records.

In a federal court filing dated Nov. 30, Joseph Robert Fisher’s attorney said he “anticipates pleading guilty to the Indictment as charged, without a plea agreement” at a scheduled hearing on Feb. 1.

A retired Boston police officer is expected to plead guilty to federal charges alleging he assaulted an officer and obstructed law enforcement during the US Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, court documents show.

He pleaded not guilty. He was released on personal recognizance soon after his March arrest at his Plymouth home

An FBI affidavit filed in the case said Fisher, who has a record of “prior employment in the Boston Police Department as a Boston Police Officer,” allegedly entered the Capitol around 2:24 p.m. during the riots seeking to block the certification of President Biden’s electoral victory over then-president Donald Trump.

Surveillance footage allegedly showed Fisher entering the House side of the Capitol Visitor Center orientation lobby at approximately 2:37 p.m. Moments later, a “physical altercation began between rioters and US Capitol Police Officers,” the affidavit stated.

Another rioter deployed pepper spray or mace at officers, and one officer began chasing that person. Fisher then allegedly pushed a chair into the officer as he was running, according to the affidavit. Fisher allegedly assaulted the officer, which “ended with Fisher on the ground and out of the camera frame,” the affidavit said.

Former Boston police officer Joseph Robert Fisher captured on surveillance video during Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. United States Department of Justice

Fisher joined the Boston police force in December 1994 and retired on Dec. 14, 2016. From July 29, 2015, until his retirement, he was assigned to the “Medically Incapacitated Section,” a department spokesperson said in March.

His last active assignment came as a member of the department’s K-9 unit.

The deadly 2021 insurrection began after Trump, in the waning days of his presidency, urged a crowd of supporters to “fight like hell” before they marched to the Capitol in an effort to disrupt the certification of Biden’s November 2020 election victory.

The mob breached the Capitol, forcing lawmakers to evacuate to an undisclosed location for several hours before the certification process could continue.

Five people died in the attack or its immediate aftermath, and scores more were injured, including at least 140 members of law enforcement who were harassed, beaten, and sprayed with gas substances.

Material from previous Globe stories was used in this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.