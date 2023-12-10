Police investigating ‘suspicious death’ of woman in East Bridgewater

Police are investigating the “suspicious death” of a woman who was found outside a home in East Bridgewater on Sunday morning, officials said.

Police received a 911 call at 9:24 a.m. reporting an unresponsive woman found at an address on Belmont Street, according to a social media post from the office of Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the post. The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has accepted jurisdiction in the death, which did not appear to be a random act, Cruz’s office said.