Rabbi says he quit Harvard antisemitism advisory group after congressional testimony by university leaders

On Thursday afternoon, Wolpe announced on social media that he had resigned from an antisemitism advisory group recently convened at Harvard by president Claudine Gay.

It never came, he said.

Rabbi David Wolpe, a visiting scholar at Harvard Divinity School, watched leaders of Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania testify before Congress for nearly six hours Tuesday about antisemitism on their campuses and waited for a “moment of indignation.”

“I wanted one of the presidents to just pound the table and say this antisemitism is not acceptable at our university, and I’m furious about it, and it grieves me and I’m going to change it,” Wolpe said Saturday evening in a phone interview.

“The testimony was, unfortunately, so sort of mild and equivocal that it did not reflect the feeling of crisis that I have seen among the students and faculty and alumni,” he said.

Wolpe is the Max Webb rabbi emeritus at Sinai Temple in Los Angeles, a senior advisor for the Maimonides Fund, a private organization that provides grants, and a rabbinic fellow for the Anti-Defamation League.

Gay, MIT president Sally Kornbluth and UPenn president Liz Magill have faced denunciations and calls for their resignations since they offered equivocal answers during their congressional testimony to a question about whether calls for genocide against Jews would violate their schools’ policies.

On Friday, more than 70 members of Congress, mostly Republicans, wrote to the governing boards of the three universities demanding that they remove their presidents.

On Saturday, Scott L. Bok, the leader of UPenn’s board of trustees, announced Magill had resigned. Bok later disclosed that he too was stepping down.

MIT didn’t respond Saturday to a question about the letter from members of Congress, but said in an email that the school and Kornbluth “reject antisemitism in all its forms.” A Harvard spokesperson said the university’s governing corporation hadn’t issued a statement about Gay.

Gay apologized for her remarks to Congress during an interview Thursday with the Harvard Crimson, a student newspaper.

“I am sorry,” she said, according to the Crimson article. “Words matter.”

“When words amplify distress and pain, I don’t know how you could feel anything but regret,” the Crimson quoted Gay as saying.

At MIT, the governing board’s executive committee said in a statement Thursday evening that Kornbluth has their “full and unreserved support.”

The furor over the testimony comes at a time of rising concerns over campus antisemitism and heated debate over free expression on campus.

The Israel-Hamas war, in which Israeli strikes have killed more than 17,000 Palestinians since Oct. 7, has sparked intense campus protests, many of them calling for a cease-fire.

Some Jewish students have said the activist fervor has spilled over into generalized animus against Jews. Many protests have featured controversial slogans that some view as calls for righteous resistance to Israeli oppression of Palestinians and that others see as calls for violence against Jews and Israeli civilians.

The campuses of Harvard, MIT, and UPenn have been roiled by disruptive student demonstrations and debates about whether the schools should enforce limits on controversial speech.

At Harvard and UPenn, the controversies began after Gay and Magill faced intense criticism from prominent alumni and politicians for their initial statements about the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel, which killed 1,200 people and led to Israel’s retaliatory war.

Wolpe said the changes Harvard must make to confront antisemitism are significant and must be enacted quickly, but the advisory group didn’t have the power to implement an expeditious overhaul.

“As somebody said to me, . . . you should never take a job where you have accountability and no authority,” Wolpe said.

“I felt as though my view as part of the Jewish community was a much more accelerated view of what needed to happen and it wasn’t going to happen,” he said. “And so I didn’t feel that I really had any defensible place on the committee, even though I think that the people who are left on the committee are really quite wonderful people.”

In a statement issued Thursday about Wolpe’s resignation from the antisemitism advisory group, Gay said she was grateful for his “advice, perspective and friendship.”

“With thoughtfulness and candor, he has deepened my and our community’s understanding of the unacceptable presence of antisemitism here at Harvard,” Gay said in the statement. “We have more work to do and his contributions will help shape our path forward.”

Wolpe said he plans to continue in his role as a visiting scholar at the Harvard Divinity School, where he begins teaching a course next month.

His resignation from the antisemitism advisory group has attracted global attention. The announcement, which he posted to X, has been viewed more than 7 million times and Wolpe discussed his decision in an interview with the BBC.

“People have been expressing their gratitude because I think there’s an enormous sense of frustration and anger and disappointment.” Wolpe said. “And to have it catalyzed, which I think it was by the hearing, made people want so much for someone to express what they were feeling in a public way.”

