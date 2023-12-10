See maps showing expected rain and winds in the approaching storm in Massachusetts

A storm expected to arrive this afternoon and continue into Monday is set to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible coastal and river flooding.
Some locations in central Massachusetts could see 4 inches of rain. Eastern Massachusetts may get 2 to 3 inches. Areas in Connecticut and extending into southern Mass. may see up to 6 inches.
Wind gusts may be 40 miles an hour or stronger into Monday in Eastern Mass. Cape Cod will see gusts in the 50s, with gusts above 60 miles an hour on Nantucket.
Heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible flooding are possible into Monday.
River flooding is likely is some locations.