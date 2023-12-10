scorecardresearch Skip to main content

See maps showing expected rain and winds in the approaching storm in Massachusetts

By Kenneth Singletary Globe Staff,Updated December 10, 2023, 31 minutes ago
Heavy rain is in the forecast for Massachusetts.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

A storm expected to arrive this afternoon and continue into Monday is set to bring heavy rain, strong winds, and possible coastal and river flooding.

Some locations in central Massachusetts could see 4 inches of rain. Eastern Massachusetts may get 2 to 3 inches. Areas in Connecticut and extending into southern Mass. may see up to 6 inches.

Some locations in Massachusetts could see up to 4 inches of rain into Monday, and more in Connecticut.NWS

Wind gusts may be 40 miles an hour or stronger into Monday in Eastern Mass. Cape Cod will see gusts in the 50s, with gusts above 60 miles an hour on Nantucket.

Wind gusts may be 50 miles an hour or more in eastern Massachusetts, and in the 60s on Nantucket.NWS
Gusting winds are expected to continue into Monday.NWS

Heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible flooding are possible into Monday.

Advertisement

Heavy rain, damaging wind, and coastal flooding are possible.NWS

River flooding is likely is some locations.

Minor river flooding is likely around tributaries of the Connecticut River.NWS
Boston Globe Today