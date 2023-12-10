Storm to bring heavy rain, flooding, hazardous winds to Massachusetts

The inclement weather will is expected to make the Monday morning commute difficult, as rain will pelt Boston before noon, when it will start waning, Joe Dellicarpini, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said in a phone interview.

Rain is expected to drench the Boston area early Sunday afternoon with a south wind up to 21 miles per hour during the day and gusts as high as 45 miles per hour Sunday night.

Damaging winds, heavy rain, flooding, and hazardous seas are expected in Massachusetts Sunday afternoon and overnight into Monday as a storm rolls through New England, according to the National Weather Service.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain are possible Sunday evening with patchy fog after 3 p.m., according to the weather service. The storm has been on its way up through Rhode Island Sunday morning.

“For those folks whose basements typically are prone to flooding, this is probably going to be an issue for that. It’s a good idea today to make sure the sump pumps are working and make sure there aren’t any valuables in places that could flood,” Dellicarpini said.

The weather service warned about the possibility of downed trees and power lines along the South Shore, Cape Cod, Martha’s Vineyard, and Nantucket Sunday night into Monday morning. Significant street flooding and minor river and stream flooding west of I-95 could occur, as well.

“With the expectation of heavy rain, there could be some flooding of some of the smaller rivers and streams, especially when you get out towards the Merrimack Valley, north and west of the city, and then out towards Worcester,” Dellicarpini said.

Eversource prepared crews and materials to respond to any power outages caused by the incoming storm, the company said in a statement Sunday morning.

“You can get ready, too, by assembling a kit with essentials,” Eversource said on Facebook.

Conditions on the water could be dangerous for boaters with high winds Sunday night into Monday, the weather service said. Monday morning will bring a high tide to the South Shore, which could cause minor flooding of coastal roads, the forecast said.

For Greater Boston, the worst of the storm is predicted to be around 10 p.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, Dellicarpini said.

Rain and possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for Monday before noon, with only a slight chance of rain between noon and 1 p.m., the weather service said. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall, and patchy fog might roll through before 8 a.m., according to the forecast.

There will be a south wind around 24 miles per hour, with wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour in the morning, the forecast said. The winds will become west in the afternoon.

“We’re telling folks to expect a slower than normal commute tomorrow morning — plan in some extra time. There’s likely to be some street flooding and low visibility, which is going to slow the commute, Dellicarpini said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.