Waltham rollover crash leaves one dead, two injured

A rollover crash left one person dead and two injured on Moody Street in Waltham Saturday night according to police.
Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the scene of the crash near Margaritas Mexican Restaurant at 211 Moody St., police said in a statement.
Officers found three occupants of the vehicle, including one who was pronounced dead at the scene, the statement said. The two others were transported to a local hospital and later released.
No further information was released.
The crash is under investigation by Waltham police and the Middlesex district attorney’s office. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Waltham police at 781-314-3600.
