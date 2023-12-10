Watertown police seek man who allegedly followed woman home, tried to break in

The woman, whose identity was not released, arrived at her Laurel Street home at about 3:45 a.m., Watertown police said in a statement posted on Facebook. As she was arriving, the man followed her and hid in her driveway behind one of her cars, police said.

After she went inside, the man tried to enter the home through the front and back door, police said.

Police are adding extra patrols in the area around the home to help ensure public safety, according to the statement.

“It is important to note that no one was harmed, however, we are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect,” police said.

He was described as a man in his 30s who was wearing a black Reebok sweatshirt and had a tattoo on his left hand, police said.

Anyone with information about the man can contact Detective Jenn Connors at 617-600-1310 or Detective Sergeant Kenneth Swift at 617-972-6538, police said. Authorities ask residents in the area who have security cameras to check them and contact police if they see anything that could be relevant to the investigation.

