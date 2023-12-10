Willard Johnson, pathbreaking MIT professor and anti-apartheid activist, dies at 87

South Africa’s “slumping economy is a point of vulnerability,” Dr. Johnson said, and should be “exploited” to force the white minority controlling the nation’s government “to undertake drastic policy reforms.”

Such a loan would indirectly subsidize “South Africa’s continuing military aggression against neighboring states and implacable oppression of the African majority inside the country,” he wrote.

Already a groundbreaking professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Willard R. Johnson wrote a Boston Globe op-ed in November 1982 challenging the International Monetary Fund “on moral and political grounds” to refuse to let South Africa borrow $1.07 billion.

Two years later, as a leader of anti-apartheid protests, he took his activism to the streets, where he was among more than a dozen high-profile professors, politicians, and labor officials arrested during civil disobedience demonstrations.

Dr. Johnson, the first Black professor to rise through MIT’s ranks to achieve tenure, died Oct. 29. He was 87 and his health had been failing.

A founder and senior adviser to the Boston Pan-African Forum, he also was a leader of the Boston component of TransAfrica, an advocacy group lobbying governments during the Free South Africa movement of the 1980s as activists sought to ban commerce and sales involving South African Krugerrand coins in the United States.

“He was always very, very involved,” said his wife, Vivian R. Johnson, a Boston University professor emerita. “He was an extraordinary person because he was generous of spirit, an intellectual, and very careful and caring about family and community.”

In a video interview recorded several years ago to recognize 50 years of milestones in MIT’s political science department, Dr. Johnson said his “most important memory is actually getting tenure in this department.”

Upon joining the faculty in 1964, “there was only one other Black faculty in the whole institute,” Dr. Johnson recalled, and more than six years later, when he was under review for tenure, he was on leave helping to set up a community development corporation in Roxbury.

Told by higher-ups that neither he nor the other two strong candidates for tenure were “shoo-ins,” Dr. Johnson made his way through the review process and was granted tenure in the early 1970s.

At the time, Dr. Johnson said in the video interview, there was only one other Black tenured professor at MIT, but Frank Sidney Jones had formerly served as an administrator at Harvard Business School and had been brought into MIT’s faculty with tenure.

Dr. Johnson was the first Black professor to be awarded tenure at MIT after first being hired as an assistant professor.

Those in charge of granting tenure at that point were “all good people, fair-minded people,” he said in the video interview. “I don’t recall any overt expression of racism against me. I really don’t. Maybe I’m blind, but it was a good experience all the way through.”

With MIT as an academic base, Dr. Johnson said he traveled “across the river” to lead anti-apartheid protests in Boston. He also went to Africa for research in Cameroon as he turned his Harvard University doctoral dissertation into the 1970 book “The Cameroon Federation: Political Integration in a Fragmentary Society.”

In the Journal of Modern African Studies, reviewer W. Norman Haupt praised the book, saying it was “filled with those minute details of history which make for exciting reading.”

In Massachusetts, Dr. Johnson was a public voice of conscience during protests to bring apartheid to an end in South Africa.

Beginning in late 1984 and on into early 1985, protesters were arrested during civil disobedience actions outside the Financial District offices of Deak-Perera, a significant US dealer of precious metals and foreign currency.

Dr. Johnson was in the early waves of protesters arrested in actions that helped prompt Deak-Perera in August 1985 to announce it had suspended retail sales of South African Krugerrands.

Among the other protesters arrested were Boston City Councilor Bruce Bolling, Harvard Nobel laureate George Wald, and Mel King, who had been the first Black mayoral candidate in Boston to reach the final election round.

In 1985, when misdemeanor trespassing charges were dismissed, Dr. Johnson said the decision reflected growing public rejection of apartheid.

“Our victory,” he said in November 1985, “occurred as the public recognized the validity of our action.”

One of four siblings, Willard Raymond Johnson was born in St. Louis on Nov. 22, 1935.

His father, Willard Johnson, was a bacteriologist whose work with the US Public Health Service led the family to move a few times during Dr. Johnson’s youth until they settled in Pasadena, Calif.

His mother, Dorothy Stovall Johnson, worked with Dr. Johnson’s father at a clinic the elder Mr. Johnson opened in Los Angeles.

Dr. Johnson graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena and received a bachelor’s degree in international relations at the University of California at Los Angeles, where he was a founder of the university’s NAACP chapter and student body president his senior year.

While there he met another student, Vivian Robinson. Best known in her professional career as a leading national educator on parent centers in schools, she published a groundbreaking academic journal article about parent centers, and was a coauthor of the book “Beyond the Bake Sale.”

The couple married in 1957.

“He was a spirited, very forward-thinking person,” she recalled of their student days.

“Willard has always been what I think of as a marvelous intellectual community member, and really concerned about building community and supporting community,” she said. “And that’s the way I have always been since the time I met him.”

Dr. Johnson received his master’s in African studies from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies before graduating from Harvard with a doctorate.

With his wife, he coauthored the book “West African Governments and Volunteer Development Organizations: Priorities for Partnership.” Over the years, their research brought them to several countries, including Senegal, Kenya, and Tanzania.

At MIT, Dr. Johnson also raised concerns about the dearth of Black professors in Greater Boston’s academic community.

“In the end, you look at the numbers,” he told the Globe in 1983, “and despite all the concern with affirmative action, despite all the committees, we have not increased the number of Blacks on this faculty. It has declined.”

Dr. Johnson also looked extensively into his family’s history in Kansas, research that resulted in “Tracing Trails of Blood on Ice: Commemorating ‘The Great Escape’ in 1861-62 of Indians and Blacks into Kansas,” a 2001 article he wrote for the Negro History Bulletin.

He was a founder and former president of the Kansas Institute of African-American and Native American Family History.

“That was a very important part of his life,” his wife said of his research, which included interviewing his grandmother and visits to a Kansas cemetery where his ancestors were buried.

Services are private for Dr. Johnson, who in addition to his wife leaves two daughters, Caryn and Kimberley; two sisters, Alberta and Roberta; and four grandsons.

In his video interview about the history of MIT’s political science department, Dr. Johnson chuckled while explaining that university officials noticed, but appeared untroubled by his activism, including the civil disobedience arrest protesting apartheid in South Africa.

“They said, ‘Well, you’re notorious, but in a good way,’ " he recalled.

