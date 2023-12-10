A man analyzes abortion data. Three women have words.

Re “In post-Dobbs America, abortion is up” (Opinion, Dec. 6): To understand why the number of abortions increased in states bordering those where abortions are banned, Jeff Jacoby inferred that “pregnant women are bypassing those bans by simply [the italics in this paragraph are mine] going to a neighboring state for an abortion.” Yet to understand why births are up a bit in states with abortion bans, he assumes that “the hassle of traveling out-of-state may have been the small nudge [some women] needed to reconsider their decision ,” and that in these states, “a small fraction [of women] have decided instead to forgo abortion and carry their babies to term.”

Scrutinizing some of the words used to characterize women’s so-called choices

Advertisement

In this way, a state’s complete ban on a woman’s ability to choose is reframed as a “hassle” that, if one does not have the means to circumvent, now results in one’s “deciding” to give birth. Does Jacoby believe that women really still do have a viable choice, no matter that they might live in a state in which the nearest abortion clinic is hundreds of miles away? This mischaracterizes what overturning Roe v. Wade means to countless women.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

Rather than helping us understand these research results, Jacoby muddies the waters. My sincere request is that he do some deeper research into the lives of women residing in states with complete bans on abortion and then tell us what their lives are really like, instead of telling us what he imagines they are like.

Sandy Dixon

Melrose





A ‘hassle’ to go out of state?

The “hassle” of going out of state to get an abortion! Spoken like a person who could afford transportation costs (gas or bus or plane fares) plus time off from work — and who perhaps has a job that offers plenty of sick time or time off rather than a low-wage job that offers no such benefits.

Advertisement

Not to mention the problem for some pregnant women of finding overnight child-care coverage for the children they might already be struggling to care for.

Helga Burre

Hyde Park





What do women (not) want

Nothing I like to see more while sipping my coffee on a Wednesday morning than a man pontificating on the psychological state of women denied abortions by the state they live in.

Noreen Wauford

Cambridge