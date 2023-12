Kudos to Shirley Leung for highlighting the Pine Street Inn’s unique ability to partner with for-profit developers in the fight to cure homelessness — in this case, helping to transform a Back Bay building into housing for people who used to be homeless (“A housing win, in a rare locale,” Page A1, Dec. 3). For many years, Pine Street has been on the front line of protecting the most vulnerable. It is Boston’s brightest gem.

Joseph E. Coffey