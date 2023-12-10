Crux of freewill debate is in how we approach restorative justice

Re “Free will vs. determinism, or: What made you read this headline?” (Letters, Dec 3): The letter writers make good points in response to the recent Ideas piece on neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky’s work, but from a practical standpoint, considering whether we have free will would seem to be less important than acknowledging the impact of circumstances and events on one’s behavior. This is especially true when it comes to our criminal justice system. There is no doubt that poverty and abuse are more likely to result in criminal behavior.

Of course people should be held accountable for their behavior, and the public should be protected from violent criminals, but an emphasis on punishment does not rehabilitate incarcerated individuals who will eventually be released. There are countries, such as Norway, that focus less on punishment and more on principles of restorative justice and rehabilitation of prisoners — with great success.