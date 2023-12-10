Bears stay hot, get back their win from suddenly reeling Lions

The Bears scored 15 points in a span of about seven minutes to break open a game that was tied at 13-all late in the third quarter. They got the payback they were seeking after giving up 17 points over the final 2:59 in a 31-26 loss at Detroit three weeks earlier.

Receiver DJ Moore had his first career rushing touchdown and caught a scoring pass to help Chicago (5-8) win for the third time in four games.

Justin Fields threw for a touchdown and ran for another, and the Bears played their most impressive game of the season, beating the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions, 28-13, on Sunday in Chicago.

Detroit’s Jared Goff threw two interceptions, lost a fumbled snap, and was sacked four times. The Lions (9-4), who looked like a Super Bowl threat not long ago, have lost two of three.

Fields completed 19 of 33 passes for 223 yards. He also ran for 58 yards, giving him 2,021 in his career and joining Bobby Douglass (2,470) as the only Bears quarterbacks with 2,000 yards rushing.

The Bears grabbed a 19-13 lead with 1:36 left in the third quarter when Fields hit a wide-open Moore deep along the left side for a 38-yard touchdown on fourth-and-13. The Lions blocked the extra point.

Chicago quickly got the ball back at the Detroit 29 when T.J. Edwards recovered a fumbled snap. Fields scrambled to his right on third down at the 11 and didn’t stop until he crossed the goal line, making it 25-13. His 2-point conversion pass was incomplete.

The Bears’ defense followed with another big play, stopping Jahmyr Gibbs for a 4-yard loss on fourth-and-1 at the 34. That led to a 28-yard field goal for Cairo Santos.

Moore caught six passes for 68 yards. He scored on a 16-yard rush on the game’s opening drive.

Cole Kmet had five catches for 66 yards for the Bears, who won after a bye week for the first time since 2013. They also won their second straight against a division opponent since a 12-game skid.

Goff was 20 of 35 for 161 yards, and Gibbs had 11 carries for 66 yards and a touchdown.

Former Bear David Montgomery ran for 66 yards on 10 attempts in his first appearance at Soldier Field since signing with the Lions in the offseason.

Bengals 34, Colts 14 — Jake Browning threw two touchdown passes and ran for another in his second straight outstanding performance for Cincinnati (7-6), which continues to hang in playoff contention without Joe Burrow. Browning followed up a 354-yard outing last Monday by completing 18 of 24 passes for 275 yards with an interception against Indianapolis (7-6), which had its four-game win streak snapped. Gardner Minshew threw for 240 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Colts, whose first four second-half possessions ended with two punts, a pick thrown by Minshew, and a failed fourth-down attempt. Meanwhile, the Bengals broke a 14-all tie with an 11-yard TD grab by Tanner Hudson and a 1-yard keeper by Browning.

Browns 31, Jaguars 27 — Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns in his home debut for Cleveland (8-5), which survived a late rally by Trevor Lawrence and Jacksonville (8-5), which lost for the first time in seven road games. The 38-year-old Flacco, who regularly beat the Browns while with Baltimore, went 26 of 45 and improved to 10-2 as a starter in Cleveland. Lawrence played despite spraining his right ankle Monday night. He was 28 of 50 and threw a season-high three interceptions, but brought the Jaguars back in the fourth quarter. His third TD pass went to Evan Engram with 1:33 left, but Cleveland’s Myles Garrett sacked Lawrence on the 2-point conversion and the Browns recovered an onside kick to close it out.

Buccaneers 29, Falcons 25 — Baker Mayfield threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to Cade Otton with 31 seconds remaining, capping a wild fourth quarter that pushed Tampa Bay (6-7) into first place in the NFC South via tiebreakers. Host Atlanta (6-7) rallied for a 25-22 lead with a pair of TDs in the final period, including Desmond Ridder’s 6-yard scoring run with 3:23 remaining. But Mayfield, who passed for just 144 yards, guided a 12-play, 75-yard scoring drive that included a key 32-yard completion to Chris Godwin. Atlanta got one last chance at winning it from the Tampa Bay 31, but Drake London was smothered 3 yards shy of the end zone after hauling in Ridder’s pass down the middle. Younghoe Koo, who had made all but one field goal attempt this season, missed from 50 and 52 yards in the first half.

Saints 28, Panthers 6 — Derek Carr returned from a recent concussion and upper body injuries to throw fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Chris Olave and Jimmy Graham, and New Orleans (6-7) pulled even with Atlanta and Tampa Bay atop the feeble NFC South. NFL-worst Carolina (1-12) outgained the hosts, 303-207, but helped with a couple of poorly executed plays on special teams. Johnny Hekker’s punt attempt in the second quarter was smothered by Saints linebacker Nephi Sewell, and D’Marco Jackson scooped up the fumble and returned it 8 yards for a touchdown. While the Saints snapped a three-game skid, frustrated fans in the Superdome didn’t hesitate to boo the offense. Carr had just 37 yards passing through three-plus quarters, and finished just 18 for 26 for 119 yards.