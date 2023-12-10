Quinten Post, Chas Kelley III lead Boston College men to win over St. John’s

NEW YORK — Quinten Post scored 14 points and was one assist shy of a triple-double, Chas Kelley III led a key scoring run, and Boston College defeated St. John’s 86-80 on Sunday in the NABC Brooklyn Showcase.

Boston College trailed by 4 points with about seven minutes left, then took the lead for good when Kelley made four free throws and a layup in a one-minute stretch. At 3:11, Kelley buried a 3-pointer for a 76-70 lead and St. John’s would get no closer than 5 points the rest of the way.

Boston College led, 38-36, at halftime but a 14-0 St. John’s run in which Joel Soriano scored 8 points had the Red Storm up by 10 early in the second half. There were 11 ties and 11 lead changes in the game, but the Eagles led for the final 6:20.