Saudi Arabia is trying to block a global deal to end fossil fuels, negotiators say

The Saudi delegation has flatly opposed any language in a deal that would even mention fossil fuels — the oil, gas, and coal that, when burned, create emissions that are dangerously heating the planet. Saudi negotiators have also objected to a provision, endorsed by at least 118 countries, aimed at tripling global renewable energy capacity by 2030.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Saudi Arabia, the world’s leading exporter of oil, has become the biggest obstacle to an agreement at the United Nations climate summit in Dubai, where countries are debating whether to call for a phaseout of fossil fuels in order to fight global warming, negotiators and other officials said.

Advertisement

Saudi diplomats have been particularly skillful at blocking discussions and slowing the talks, according to interviews with a dozen people who have been inside closed-door negotiations. Tactics include inserting words into draft agreements that are considered poison pills by other countries; slow-walking a provision meant to help vulnerable countries adapt to climate change; staging a walkout in a side meeting; and refusing to sit down with negotiators pressing for a phaseout of fossil fuels.

The Saudi opposition is significant because UN rules require that any agreement forged at the climate summit be unanimously endorsed. Any one of the 198 participating nations can thwart a deal.

Saudi Arabia isn’t the only country raising concerns about more ambitious global efforts to fight climate change. The United States has sought to inject caveats into the fossil fuel phaseout language. India and China have opposed language that would single out coal, the most polluting of fossil fuels. Iran and Russia have pushed for provisions to protect natural gas. And many nations, such as Iraq, have raised concerns that ending oil and gas could devastate countries that depend on fossil fuels for income and have asked for more financial support from wealthier countries.

Advertisement

But Saudi Arabia has stood out as the most implacable opponent of any agreement on fossil fuels.

“Most countries vary on the degree or speed of how fast you get out of fossil fuels,” said Linda Kalcher, a former climate adviser to the United Nations who has been in negotiating rooms at this summit. Saudi Arabia, she said, “doesn’t even want to have the conversation.”

Saudi officials did not respond to requests for comment.

If nations do agree in Dubai to phase out fossil fuels, or even phase them down, it would be a historic moment. Past UN climate deals have shied away from mentioning the words “fossil fuels,” let alone contemplating a phaseout.

But the dynamics appear to have shifted this year, the hottest in recorded history. A group of nations led by small islands, whose countries are most vulnerable to sea level rise and other climate-fueled extreme weather events, want the summit to adopt a formal statement that the era of coal, oil, and natural gas should soon end. Aided by Europe, they have made a “fossil fuel phaseout” their top goal at the talks, known as COP28.

The debate has been deeply contentious. In particular, oil- and gas-rich nations in the Persian Gulf appear to view the challenge to the future of fossil fuels — a resource that has brought their governments and royal families extraordinary wealth — as a threat as existential as climate change itself.

“It would be unacceptable that politically motivated campaigns put our people’s prosperity and future at risk,” OPEC Secretary-General Haitham al-Ghais warned his member countries last week. He urged them to reject any text that targets fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia is the most influential country within the OPEC cartel. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister, said recently that his country would “absolutely not” support a deal that called for the phase-down or phase out of fossil fuels.

That stance is more intransigent than the one adopted by Saudi Arabia’s neighbor, the United Arab Emirates, another major oil and gas producer. Sultan al-Jaber, the Emirati official and oil executive presiding over the talks, said Friday that the transition away from fossil fuels was “essential” and that countries should aim for “the highest possible ambition” on tackling global warming.

Saudi Arabia and a number of oil companies have tried to focus the talks on emissions, instead of fossil fuels themselves, arguing that technologies such as carbon capture and storage could trap and bury greenhouse gases from oil and gas and allow their continued use.

But other world leaders and most environmentalists say the best way to cut emissions is to switch to cleaner forms of energy such as solar, wind, or nuclear, reserving carbon capture for rare situations where alternatives are unavailable.

Inside the negotiating rooms, considerations are combative, according to negotiators and others who asked to remain anonymous so they could describe the closed-door talks.

All of them described the Arab bloc of nations to the United Nations, which is led by Saudi Arabia, as using procedural tactics to delay and stymie a deal on fossil fuels.

Advertisement

Three negotiators said Saudi Arabia has worked to delay the adoption of text around setting goals for protecting countries from the consequences of climate change. The three said Saudi Arabia didn’t necessarily oppose the provision on its merits. But, the negotiators explained, if developing nations don’t see progress on the issue of adaptation, they might not be willing to embrace a broader deal that includes a fossil fuel phaseout.

On Sunday, the Arab bloc, led by Saudi Arabia, walked out of a meeting on finance, according to one official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“They’re using dirty tricks to stop progress on the fossil fuel phaseout,” said Jake Schmidt, senior strategic director for the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental group.

Also this past weekend, a longtime stand-off that had turned the choice for next year’s climate talks into a melodrama and mystery resolved as part of a prisoner swap settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It set the stage for the COP29 climate talks in 2024 to be in a city where one of the world’s first oil fields developed 1,200 years ago: Baku, Azerbaijan.

It also means that for back-to-back years, an oil powerhouse nation will be hosting climate talks.

“It’s very ironic,” said longtime COP analyst Alden Meyer of the European think tank E3G.

Advertisement

Climate talks historian Joanna Depledge of Cambridge University said, “There’s nothing inherently wrong with that. On the contrary, this is where the change needs to happen.”





Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.