For 20 years, a Boston theater company has been opening a window into Indian culture

“We began with the idea of sharing great stories of India by performing in English,” says actor and company treasurer Jayanti Bandyopadhyay, who co-founded SETU with actor and director Subrata Das in 2003. “There are 18 different languages spoken in India, and by uniting them under the common language of English, we teach the next generation of the Indian diaspora about these powerful dramas and introduce a broader, non-Indian audience to them.”

WATERTOWN — Over the course of two decades and 30 productions, Stage Ensemble Theater Unit (SETU) has been bringing the stories of India — traditional, contemporary, and experimental — to local audiences. The semi-professional company will be wrapping up its 20th-anniversary season this weekend at the Mosesian Center for the Arts with “Andha Yug (The Age of Darkness),” presented with two different casts.

Bandyopadhyay and Das are enormously proud of the growth of SETU — the word means “bridge” in several languages in India — which began with eight people and now includes more than 150 members in all aspects of the productions.

For the upcoming revival of SETU’s “Andha Yug” Das is rehearsing two casts, a reflection of the community interest in participating in SETU productions and the company’s commitment to a diversity of voices. Playwright Dharamvir Bharati’s drama (translated by Alok Bhalla) was written for a cast of 15 men and one woman; director Das has one cast with that composition, while the second cast consists of 15 women and one man (playing the woman).

“This production is a restaging of ‘Andha Yug,’ ” says director Das. “We produced it on the Mosesian mainstage earlier this fall, and now, in the black box setting we have the opportunity to present it in traverse style, with the audience on both sides of the action.” (The four performances will alternate casts.)

The play, written in 1953, has as its backdrop the Partition of India and the post-World War II nuclear threat. It uses a pivotal moment in “The Mahabharata,” the ancient, epic poem of India and Hinduism, to rage against war’s destruction while holding out hope for the future. “The Mahabharata” is a familiar text, with its retelling of the 18-day war between two dynasties. But Das says the play, which picks up the story on the final day of the war and comments on the denial of truth, the desperate acts of war, and the courage and longing for freedom and transformation, is also remarkably contemporary.

“Emotions run high, and there are high-voltage scenes as these characters confront the moral and spiritual costs of war,” he says.

To add to the staging challenge, “Andha Yug” is written in verse and also includes a narrator, chorus (a la Greek theater), and dances.

During a recent rehearsal, Das occasionally asks his actors to switch halfway through a scene so that the male actor steps out and the female actor from the alternate cast steps in. No one misses a beat or flubs a line, even though it requires intense focus and concentration.

“Our company members are technically amateurs,” says Das, “but we provide training and experience, and our company members have gone on to productions with professional companies.”

While “Andha Yug” is a 20th-century play that references a classic text, SETU hasn’t shied away from more controversial topics, including the caste system, the Indian Hijra and transgender community, the slave trade, and misogyny in India. It has also produced adaptations of novels and original plays written by Das.

“As part of our work to introduce these plays to a wider audience, we often include a panel discussion to create opportunities to continue the conversation the play started,” says Das. “While reactions to some of our work, particularly the evils of the caste system, produced strong reactions, our productions provide opportunities to share and learn.”

ANDHA YUG (THE AGE OF DARKNESS)

Presented by SETU. At Dinah Lane Theater, Mosesian Center for the Arts, Watertown. Dec. 15-17. Tickets: $25. www.setu.us or www.mosesianarts.org