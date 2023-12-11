‘The Holdovers,’ ‘Air,’ and all of the 2024 Golden Globe nominees with New England ties

While the Massachusetts-set film “The Holdovers” and the Ben Affleck and Matt Damon starring sports drama “Air” took home big nominations, they weren’t the only notable names from the region to show up on the 2024 nominees list . The award show has been mired in controversy in recent years after investigations into its lack of diversity and ethical conflicts , which forced the Golden Globes off the airwaves in 2021, but the upcoming ceremony returns to television Jan. 7, airing live on CBS and Paramount+

The Golden Globe Awards unveiled its list of 2024 nominees Monday, and several stars, movies, and shows with ties to New England earned nods.

Here are all the stars and projects with ties to the Bay State and beyond that are nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes.

‘Abbott Elementary’

New England native Sheryl Lee Ralph plays kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard in the sitcom "Abbott Elementary." Gilles Mingasson/ABC

ABC’s mockumentary sitcom about a Philadelphia school earned two nominations, including best television series, musical or comedy, and star Quinta Brunson was nominated for best actress in a television series, musical or comedy. The series also stars Connecticut native Sheryl Lee Ralph as kindergarten teacher Barbara Howard, which earned Ralph a nomination for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series at the upcoming Primetime Emmy Awards.

‘Air’

Ben Affleck stars as Phil Knight in "Air." AMAZON STUDIOS

Affleck and Damon teamed up again for the 2023 film “Air” about the origin of Michael Jordan’s classic Nike sneaker, the Air Jordan. The movie, which Affleck directed and costarred in with Damon, earned two Golden Globe nominations, including a nod for best picture, musical or comedy. Damon was also nominated for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy, with the Cambridge native going head-to-head in the category with Paul Giamatti of the Massachusetts-set film “The Holdovers.”

‘Barbie’

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in “Barbie”. Warner Bros.

Leading the pack for 2024, “Barbie” scored nine Golden Globe nominations, including best picture, musical or comedy; best screenplay, motion picture; and cinematic and box office achievement. The film doesn’t boast too many ties to Boston and New England, but it does feature a cameo by West Newbury native and wrestling star John Cena, who plays Kenmaid, a mermaid version of the Ken doll.

‘The Bear’

Boston native Ayo Edebiri stars in "The Bear." Courtesy of FX/HULU

FX’s hit kitchen comedy-drama “The Bear” cleaned up with five total nominations, including one for best television series, musical or comedy. A pair of Bay State natives from the cast also scored nods, with Boston’s Ayo Edebiri nominated for best actress in a tv series, musical or comedy. Meanwhile, Amherst native Ebon Moss-Bachrach was nominated for best supporting actor, television.

‘The Holdovers’

This image released by Focus Features shows Dominic Sessa, from left, Paul Giamatti and Da'Vine Joy Randolph in a scene from "The Holdovers." (Seacia Pavao/Focus Features via AP) Seacia Pavao/Associated Press

Director Alexander Payne brought viewers back the Bay State circa 1970 with his new movie “The Holdovers,” which filmed across Massachusetts. The comedy drama earned three Golden Globe nominations, including best picture, musical or comedy. Meanwhile Giamatti, the film’s lead actor, goes up against Damon in best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy. “The Holdovers” star Da’Vine Joy Randolph is also up for best supporting actress, motion picture.

‘Jury Duty’

This image released by Amazon Freevee shows Ronald Gladden, left, and James Marsden in a scene from "Jury Duty." Uncredited/Associated Press

The Amazon Freevee hoax reality series “Jury Duty” is cleaning up this awards season. The show was co-created by Needham native Lee Eisenberg and centers around an unsuspecting juror taking part in a fake trial. “Jury Duty” earned two Golden Globe nominations, including best television series, musical or comedy and a best supporting actor, television nod for actor James Marsden.

‘The Last of Us’

This image released by HBO shows Pedro Pascal, left, and Bella Ramsey in a scene from "The Last of Us." Uncredited/Associated Press

HBO’s zombie survival drama “The Last of Us” is partially set in Boston (although its surrounding geography is questionable), as Pedro Pascal’s Joel and Bella Ramsey’s Ellie begin their journey in a post-apocalyptic version of the city. The series earned three Golden Globe nominations, with Pascal up for best performance by an actor in a television series, drama and Ramsey up for best performance by an actress in a television series, drama. “The Last of Us” is also nominated for best television series, drama.

‘Maestro’

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein in "Maestro." Jason McDonald/Netflix

Bradley Cooper directs and stars in “Maestro,” the new biopic about acclaimed conductor and Lawrence native Leonard Bernstein. The film earned four Golden Globe nominations, with Cooper up for both best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama and best director, motion picture. Meanwhile costar Carey Mulligan is nominated for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama. “Maestro” is also nominated for best motion picture, drama. The film features an appearance by New Hampshire native Sarah Silverman as well.

‘The Morning Show’

This image released by Apple TV Plus shows Jennifer Aniston, left, and Steve Carell in a scene from "The Morning Show." Hilary B Gayle/Associated Press

Concord-born actor Steve Carell’s character was killed off “The Morning Show” in season 2, but fellow Bay State native and former “The Office” star Mindy Kaling did return to the Apple TV+ as a recurring, rival anchor series for season 3. The series earned two Golden Globe nominations, including best television series, drama and a best supporting actor, television nod for actor Billy Crudup.

‘Oppenheimer’

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from "Oppenheimer." Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP

Director Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic on physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer earned eight Golden Globe nominations. In addition to nods for best motion picture, drama as well as nominations for best screenplay, motion picture and best director, motion picture for Nolan, the star-studded cast was also recognized in several significant categories. While Damon didn’t earn any nods for his work on “Oppenheimer,” the Massachusetts native appears in the film as Gen. Leslie Groves, the director of the Manhattan Project.

‘Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love’

Sarah Silverman recorded her special "Someone You Love" at the Wilbur Theatre. Zach Dilgard/ HBO

The comedian and New Hampshire native earned a Golden Globe nomination for best performance in stand-up comedy or television thanks to her latest stand-up showcase, “Someone You Love.” Silverman’s HBO comedy special filmed at Boston’s Wilbur Theatre in May.

‘Succession’

This image released by HBO shows Jeremy Strong as Kendall Roy in a scene from the series "Succession." HBO via AP

As fans bid farewell to “Succession,” the hit HBO series enters its swan song with nine Golden Globe nominations. The show is up for top prizes, including best television series, drama. In addition, Boston-born actor Jeremy Strong faces costars Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox in the category best performance by an actor in a television series, drama.

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.