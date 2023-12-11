Here’s a look at this year’s Golden Globe nominees

If you thought Barbenheimer was over — think again.

The Golden Globe Awards released its list of 2024 nominees, including a slew of nominations for the summer’s biggest blockbusters. “Barbie” led the way with nine total nominations, including a nod for director Greta Gerwig, who’s nominated for best director, motion picture. “Oppenheimer” was nominated in eight categories, with director Christopher Nolan also earning a best director, motion picture nomination.

The 2024 Golden Globes will be held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on Jan. 7 and will air live on CBS and Paramount+.