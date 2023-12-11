New ‘Frontline’ episode to explore Jack Teixeira, Discord leaks case

Jack Teixeira, the 21-year-old Massachusetts Air National Guardsman accused of leaking classified military documents on the social messaging platform Discord, is the subject of a new “Frontline” episode.

The latest episode, in partnership with the Washington Post, of the PBS investigative series uncovers new information on possible motivating factors behind Teixeira’s alleged leak, as well as the impact of the controversy on national security. According to the Washington Post, more than four dozen individuals were interviewed for the investigation, including people who knew Teixeira, both in real life and online.

“The Discord Leaks,” which premieres Dec. 12 on PBS, will also examine how Teixeira allegedly gained access to the deluge of classified material and what ultimately led to his capture by authorities.