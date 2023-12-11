This week’s TV: The end of ‘The Crown,’ Willie’s 90th, and a free ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’

All of us, and not just Apple TV+ subscribers and Charlie Brown, need a dose or two of Linus when the holidays kick in. Our guy knows the true meaning of Christmas beyond all the commercialism. With his security blanket, Linus, so sincere and so wise, is an annual bit of sweetness among all the seasonal cynicism.

Linus Van Pelt: “I never thought it was such a bad little tree. It’s not bad at all, really. Maybe it just needs a little love.”

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com. Today’s column covers Dec. 11-17.

And so Apple TV+, which has held the rights to the Peanuts specials since 2020, is making “A Charlie Brown Christmas” available for free to nonsubscribers this weekend, on Saturday and Sunday. You may remember that the company lent the Peanuts specials to PBS in 2020 and 2021, after fans started a Change.org petition to complain about losing access to the specials. But alas, once the outrage died down, Apple TV+ stopped loaning them out.

It’s a nice enough gesture, and also one that also may serve to lure people into paying for a subscription once they’ve gone so far as to pursue the Apple TV+ app. Hey, it’s a good, inexpensive streaming service to have for a month or two, with no library of oldies but with a growing queue of excellent original series, from “Severance” and “Slow Horses” to “Lessons in Chemistry” and “Schmigadoon!” Also: “Masters of the Air,” the companion to “Band of Brothers” and “The Pacific,” premieres on Jan. 26.

Still I wish everyone could have easy access. Tis the season to be Charlie.

WHAT TO WATCH THIS WEEK

1. And now, the end is near, and so we face the final curtain . . . of “The Crown.” The Netflix series returns on Thursday with the last six episodes of the sixth season, which began with the last weeks of Diana and her relationship with Dodi Fayed. Now comes the story of the romance between Prince William and Kate Middleton, among other things (trailer here). By the way, the show’s story will end before the death of Queen Elizabeth.

Chris Stapleton (left), who joined Willie Nelson onstage Nov. 3 at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, is among the many guest artists lined up for “Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration” on CBS and Paramount+. Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

2. Back in April at the Hollywood Bowl, there was a concert in honor of Willie Nelson turning 90. Keith Richards joined Willie on a pair of songs, and Kris Kristofferson sang duets with Rosanne Cash and Norah Jones. Other performers included Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Snoop Dogg, Miranda Lambert, Dave Matthews, Willie’s sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson, George Strait, and Chris Stapleton. CBS is going to air the concert, “Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday Celebration,” on Sunday at 8 p.m. It will also be available to stream on Paramount+.

3. Family comedies imported from the United Kingdom often have bite and dysfunction aplenty, and “Such Brave Girls” promises to fit the formula (trailer here). The show, due Friday on Hulu, is a British series about a single mother and her two daughters. Mom wants to date, but there’s no privacy or boundaries in their house. Kat Sadler, who plays one of the sisters along with her real-life sister, Lizzie Davidson, created and wrote the show.

4. He’s 80, and he holds the record, formerly held by Elvis Presley, as the longest-running resident artist in Las Vegas. Now Barry Manilow’s doing a holiday special filmed in Vegas, “A Very Barry Christmas,” and it will no doubt feature him singing some of his most famous songs such as “Mandy” and “I Write the Songs.” But there will also be plenty of seasonal classics in the air, such as “Jingle Bells” and his cover of “All I Want for Christmas.” The NBC show airs Monday at 10 p.m. and will be available the next day on Peacock. (Trailer here.)

CHANNEL SURFING

“The Billion Dollar Goal” The history of soccer in the United States. Paramount+, Monday

“Reacher” The second season premieres. Amazon, Friday

“Carol & the End of the World” A new animated series featuring the voices of Martha Kelly, Bridget Everett, and Beth Grant. Netflix, Friday

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.