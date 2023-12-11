With warning letter to FTC, Markey wades in to competitive electric supplier debate

Markey, considered an expert on energy issues in Congress, is asking the Federal Trade Commission to probe what he describes as shady practices in the sector. His action comes at a time when the competitive supply industry is under increased scrutiny on Beacon Hill, with calls coming from Governor Maura Healey, Attorney General Andrea Campbell, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu to ban these suppliers from the residential market.

Senator Edward Markey is wading into the perennial debate about how consumers can shop for electricity, adding to momentum around concerns that many people are getting ripped off by sellers pitching themselves as cheaper alternatives to traditional utilities.

Advertisement

The key question facing policymakers: how to ensure consumers benefit from the electricity deregulation that took place roughly 25 years ago.

Although customers can’t shop around for a new electric utility, they can look for an alternative for the energy supply portion of their electric bills rather than allow Eversource or National Grid to pick their suppliers. Healey and Campbell worry about bad actors preying upon unsuspecting buyers. Now, Markey is expressing his concern, along with two of his colleagues in the state’s congressional delegation, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Ayanna Pressley.

In a letter issued on Monday, the three legislators asked FTC chair Lina Khan to investigate an industry that they say all too often misleads and overcharges “vulnerable consumers for a basic and essential service.”

Larger business customers have the means to shop around, and have seen savings as a result. But consumers, particularly those in low-income neighborhoods, have been approached by door-to-door salespeople promising a bargain. In many cases, the rates were essentially teaser prices to hook buyers and eventually adjusted upwards.

Over the years, complaints have poured in by the hundreds into the state attorney general’s office. When Healey led the office, she took enforcement actions against several of these firms while lobbying for a state ban.

Advertisement

As governor, Healey still supports blocking competitive electric suppliers from selling to consumers, as does Campbell. (Legislation to do so has been filed by Representative Frank Moran and Senator Brendan Crighton.) Campbell in May released a report showing consumers collectively paid $525 million more for power over six years than they would have paid if they stuck with their utilities’ default options.

As the issue gains traction on Beacon Hill, the suppliers are fighting back, through an industry group called the Retail Energy Advancement League. Members include some of the industry’s biggest players, such as Calpine, Vistra, NRG, Constellation, Shell, and CleanChoice. They recently handed lawmakers the names of 3,000-plus Massachusetts consumers who support supplier choice.

REAL argues the sector is being painted with too broad of a brush, and that customers can in fact save money by shopping around. The group counted 84 fixed-rate supply plans listed on the state’s EnergySwitchMA.gov website, as of Nov. 30, that were cheaper than the default utility rate. REAL backs a bill from Representative Tackey Chan to bring in additional oversight and market reforms.

In 2021, about 400,000 Massachusetts households used a competitive electric supplier, while about 1 million others got their supplies through a group contract managed for their city and town, known as municipal aggregation. Everyone else got the supplies offered by their local utility.

Advertisement

While this debate plays out in Boston, Markey hopes to turn up the heat in Washington.

A sign stands outside the Federal Trade Commission building on Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. Alex Brandon/Associated Press

“As colder weather approaches and competitive electric suppliers across the nation continue to prey on fears of high electricity bills, the FTC must signal it will not tolerate any inappropriate behavior from competitive electric suppliers,” Markey wrote in his letter to the FTC. “These suppliers continue to target vulnerable populations, engage in unlawful tactics, and dramatically overcharge consumers.”

Public Citizen, a national consumer advocacy group, has asked the FTC to impose stronger standards on marketing to help consumers make decisions based on price or on the amount of renewable electricity. That said, Public Citizen energy expert Tysom Slocum said he supports taking a two-track approach to reining in the industry: stronger federal standards combined with outright bans in states with a history of consumer complaints.

“The AG and others have made a pretty convincing case that the competitive electricity market in Massachusetts is beyond repair [for consumers], that the number of deceptive actors in this market has just become overwhelming,” Slocum said.

Larry Chretien, executive director of Green Energy Consumers Alliance in Boston, said his organization became involved in the municipal aggregation business in part because he believes it’s the only effective, reliable alternative to the default utility service for consumers. (The bill to ban competitive sales in Massachusetts would not apply to households in their town’s or city’s aggregation program.) Chretien hopes that the market’s shortcomings will be addressed in an upcoming climate bill under consideration on Beacon Hill, in which several pieces of energy-related legislation will be packaged together. “I believe it’s the biggest consumer issue in Massachusetts,” Chretien said.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, REAL’s representatives say the naysayers aren’t paying close enough attention to the rates or the success stories. They said the average National Grid customer, for example, could have saved $600 over the course of six months last winter if they had switched to a competitive supplier. The savings are more modest this winter but can still be found.

Some customers, REAL vice president Abby Foster said, appreciate the ability to lock in stable rates over three years without having to deal with the six-month cycles of ups and downs that occur with default utility service.

“We kept hearing from the customers [in Massachusetts] saying, ‘Why on earth is this bill being introduced?’” Foster said of the competitive supplier ban.

Jim Smith, a lobbyist and lawyer who represents Vistra, said the pro-consumer approach would be to crack down on the hucksters, rather than shutting everyone down.

“The good actors don’t want those people in the industry,” Smith said.

Smith said he finds the state’s electricity-shopping website to be user friendly, and he recently wrapped up a 36-month contract in which the supply costs were much cheaper than the default service, resulting in at least $1,000 in savings over the three years.

“I knew enough to go online,” Smith said. “I thought that was a really good rate and I grabbed it.”

Advertisement

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.