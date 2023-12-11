Mass. DOT gets grant to expand rail service

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation has secured another federal grant to help pave the way for increased train service across the state. MassDOT landed an award of up to $500,000 from the Federal Railroad Administration’s Corridor ID program, to support planning for more train service between Boston and Albany, N.Y., connecting through Springfield. The hope is to provide up to eight daily round-trip passenger train trips on an existing alignment primarily owned by freight operator CSX. Today, the only passenger service on the route is the once-daily “Lake Shore Limited” that Amtrak operates between Boston and Chicago. The grant award follows the announcement of a much bigger FRA grant in September: $108 million to help upgrade CSX tracks between Springfield and Worcester to accommodate more frequent trains. These grants are part of an effort by state officials to bring frequent passenger train service through Western Massachusetts to serve communities there and connect them with Greater Boston, a project often called “East West Rail” but also nicknamed “West-East Rail” and “Compass Rail.” — JON CHESTO

RETAIL

Macy’s gets buyout offer

Macy’s received a $5.8 billion buyout offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management, a wager that the venerable retailer can execute its turnaround better as a private firm. The investors offered $21 a share for the department store operator, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Macy’s, Arkhouse, and Brigade Capital declined to comment on the offer, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Sunday. Retailers have lagged the overall rally in US stocks this year as investors worry higher interest rates will damp spending and as the companies struggle to maintain the pace of growth seen during the pandemic. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FISHERMEN

Lawmakers want health program to include substance use disorder, fatigue

A federal program that protects the health and well-being of commercial fishermen should be expanded to include substance use disorder and worker fatigue, a group of lawmakers from New England and Alaska said. The lawmakers want to expand a federal commercial fishing occupational safety program that funds research and training. The program is designed to help the nation’s fishermen with the often hazardous conditions they face at sea. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine, who is one of the lawmakers pushing for the change, said expanding the program would help fishermen access more safety training and mental health resources. Collins and the lawmakers introduced the proposal late last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DENTAL

SmileDirectClub closes

SmileDirectClub is shutting down — just months after the struggling teeth-straightening company filed for bankruptcy protection. That leaves existing customers in limbo. SmileDirectClub’s aligner treatment through its telehealth platform is no longer available, the Nashville, Tenn., company said while urging consumers to consult their local dentist for further treatment. Customer care support for the company has also ceased. Customer orders that haven’t shipped yet have been canceled and “Lifetime Smile Guarantee” no longer exists, the company said. SmileDirectClub also said that Smile Pay customers are expected to continue to make payments, leading to further confusion and frustration online. When contacted by the Associated Press on Monday for additional information, a spokesperson said the company couldn’t comment further. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

MEDIA

The Nation to go monthly

The Nation, the progressive magazine that has published since 1865, will publish monthly instead of every other week starting in January. As part of the change, the magazine will now be a “bigger, richer” 84 pages, instead of the current 48 pages, said Bhaskar Sunkara, the president of the Nation. D.D. Guttenplan, the Nation’s editor, and Katrina vanden Heuvel, its editorial director, said that the publication would continue to focus on long-form analysis and news from the political left. Vanden Heuvel said that the staff was reconsidering the role the print magazine plays alongside the brand’s other products, including its website, podcasts, events, and a possible book imprint — and that the coverage in print had a long shelf life. Nearly all print publications face strong headwinds, including declining circulation and lower advertising revenue, as most readers turn to online products. — NEW YORK TIMES

E-COMMERCE

Amazon sues over alleged fraudulent refunds

Amazon has accused an international organization, including customers and several former employees, of conspiring to steal millions of dollars in online products through fraudulent refunds. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in the US District Court in Seattle, the online retailer accused the group, called REKK, of perpetrating the fraud between June 2022 and May 2023. The lawsuit includes more than 20 named defendants and 20 unnamed individuals. According to the suit, REKK is a large player in an underground industry of fraudsters who “have created illegitimate ‘businesses’ offering fraudulent refunds to individuals around the world who are knowingly engaging with and participating in the fraud” to get expensive products free. In the suit, Amazon said that more than a dozen fraudulent refunds were issued from June 2022 to May 2023 for expensive items including laptops, gaming consoles, and a 24-karat gold coin, and that at least seven former Amazon employees — described as “insiders” — accepted thousands of dollars in bribes to process reimbursements for products that were never returned. REKK impersonated Amazon customers, used phishing messages to obtain credentials, manipulated systems through unauthorized access, and bribed employees to grant refunds, according to the suit. The employees, Amazon said in the filing, gave more than $500,000 worth of fraudulent returns. REKK did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to the group’s Reddit page. As of Saturday, its Telegram channel had been shut down. — NEW YORK TIMES

PHARMACEUTICAL

Effects of weight-loss drug diminish after it’s halted

People who stopped taking Eli Lilly’s Zepbound after about eight months regained half the weight they’d lost a year later, yet were significantly thinner than when they had started the obesity drug, according to a study. Taking Zepbound for 36 weeks resulted in a 20.9 percent loss of body weight, according to the study published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association. But after 88 weeks, a group no longer taking the drug after the first 8 months had still lost 9.9 percent of their weight. Those who stayed on the drug the entire time lost an average of 25.3 percent. — BLOOMBERG NEWS