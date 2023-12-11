Under Calderon-Rosado, IBA makes fund-raising progress for new South End cultural center

Fortunately for Calderón-Rosado, the Yawkey Foundation recently awarded her group a $3 million grant, the largest in IBA’s 55-year history, for the project. (Calderón-Rosado sits on the Yawkey board, but says she recused herself from any deliberations involving IBA.) She expects to break ground on the new building early next year, and has spearheaded an $8.5 million capital campaign to finance it. The Yawkey gift represents half of the $6 million that she has raised so far.

Maybe not for too much longer. Chief executive Vanessa Calderón-Rosado has a plan to ensure IBA’s programming gets a permanent home: a $28 million, four-story building that will go up at 85 West Newton St., where the former church once stood.

The arts programs at Inquilinos Boricuas en Acción have been without a home ever since the nonprofit tore down a converted church in the South End three years ago.

The 26,000-square-foot building will also house IBA’s administrative offices and other programs, and will enable the group to convert its nearby headquarters building into housing. She also plans to lease out the new center for other arts groups’ use.

“I see this space as such an important landmark and such an important symbol,” Calderón-Rosado said. “I really look forward to opening the doors to our community and our city.”

IBA was formed to help Puerto Ricans in the South End who fought displacement and gentrification, an effort that led to the Villa Victoria affordable housing complex. IBA has also become a haven for arts, culture, community advocacy, and economic mobility programs for a diverse audience while maintaining a particular focus on Latino cultures. (Since the old arts center’s demolition, programs have been held in places such as Roxbury Community College and UMass Boston.) The focus on housing has continued as well, with IBA acting as a landlord for nearly 700 apartments in the city.

Calderón-Rosado moved to Boston from Puerto Rico to get her doctorate in public policy at UMass Boston, and ended up sticking around after completing her doctoral studies in 2000. She’s been at the IBA since 2003, and is now spearheading the nonprofit’s most ambitious fundraising campaign. She also helped make IBA the largest Latina- or Latino-led nonprofit in Eastern Massachusetts, though she is quick to credit her 42-person staff for IBA’s success, as well as its funders and other partners.

“I’m really proud of the work we have done in these last two decades, turning IBA around,” Calderón-Rosado said. “[We’re] really a model of community development at the national level.”

Niren Chaudhary, chairman of Panera Brands, listens during a meeting with restaurant industry executives and President Donald Trump about the coronavirus response, in the State Dining Room of the White House on May 18, 2020, in Washington. Evan Vucci/Associated Press

Panera chairman breaks bread with business leaders

Business leaders often attend Boston College Chief Executives Club lunches expecting management tips from the featured guests.

But what about life advice?

Panera Brands chairman Niren Chaudhary served up a heaping of both last week, alongside the chicken and salmon provided by the Boston Harbor Hotel staff, (Sorry, Niren: No Panera Fuji Apple Salad here.)

Chaudhary talked about his leadership of Panera, which has corporate offices in West Newton, during a Q&A session with Salient Ventures chief executive Diane Hessan. But Chaudhary also talked about the life and death of his daughter, Aisha, who learned at age 13 that she had five years left to live because of a congenital disease. Aisha wrote a best-selling book about the experience and became a motivational speaker, inspiring the Bollywood flick “The Sky is Pink.”

Her death in 2015 caused the longtime restaurant executive and amateur guitar player to rethink his life. “All of us are going to die, we’re all mortal, so we may as well have a ball,” Chaudhary told the crowd. “Live life with no regrets at all.”

For Chaudhary, that meant taking a sabbatical to fulfill his longtime dream of going to Harvard. (He ended up getting his MBA there.) And it also meant getting a batch of songs professionally recorded. “I banged out about 10 songs, launched them on iTunes,” he said, “[and] nobody listened to them.”

Chaudhary still writes the occasional tune. His most recent composition: “Baguette Sandwich.”

“No more songs for [my] wife,” Chaudhary joked. “Only songs for Panera Bread.”

Three wind turbines from Deepwater Wind stand in the water off Block Island, R.I, on Aug. 15, 2016. Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The winds of change come to New England

Maybe the offshore wind arms race is finally over in New England.

Speaking at the New England Energy Summit last week, prominent state officials made the case that competitions for clean-industry jobs have given way to coordination among the six states.

Katie Dykes, the top energy official with Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont’s administration, and Rebecca Tepper, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey’s top energy aide, spoke about various efforts in which multiple states have worked together to build energy infrastructure: power-line projects, an ongoing three-state solicitation for offshore wind power, a failed bid to create a regional “hydrogen hub.”

“I don’t think there’s ever been a time when we’ve been so closely aligned, so closely coordinated,” Dykes said during the event at the Colonnade Hotel. “I think 2024 will be a year for uniquely advancing some regional solutions.”

Tepper added: “We are at a moment that we never have been before of cooperation and working together on these really difficult issues.”

But can cooperation bring down the costs of new clean-energy projects?

Ron Gerwatowski, chairman of Rhode Island’s public utilities commission, said policymakers face three sometimes competing goals: decarbonization, grid reliability, and affordability. Gerwatowski likened them to adopting a coyote, a wolf, and a rabbit and putting them in a pen together — with “affordability” the rabbit in this scenario. If state leaders don’t focus enough on lower-cost solutions, Gerwatowski said, “I do fear that the metaphorical bunny rabbit I alluded to earlier may not survive in the corral.”

Spot, one of Boston Dynamics' robots, on display in the Seaport District of Boston on Oct. 2. 2021. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Boston bots get a bulldog

The Bay State’s famous robotic dog now has a hired gun in D.C. Boston Dynamics, the Waltham company behind Spot and similarly dexterous robots, filed a federal lobbying disclosure noting it has hired Tony Samp of law firm DLA Piper to lobby on its behalf. (Brendan Schulman, a Washington-based government relations executive at Boston Dynamics, is also registered to lobby on state issues in Massachusetts.)

A Boston Dynamics spokeswoman said DLA Piper will help the company advocate for the responsible use of robots, a theme that dominated a presentation Boston Dynamics chief executive Robert Playter gave last week at a US Senate forum on artificial intelligence.

Playter argued that robots such as his are more like the helpful characters C-3PO and Wall-E than the sinister Skynet of the Terminator movies — despite the doomsday scenarios that skeptics often bring up. Yes, Spot can dance. But it will be years before the robot will be able to tie a shoelace. Playter wants federal officials to prohibit the weaponization of “general-purpose robots” like Spot, while providing guidance for best practices for public safety agencies. He noted that a donation of a Spot robot to the Los Angeles police department stirred up controversy this year.

Robots, Playter promised, can automate dull or dangerous tasks without leading us into a dystopian future. Translation: Judgment Day is still science fiction.

Avalara chief executive Scott McFarlane, center, chartered a luxury yacht to reenact the Boston Tea Party by throwing a fake box of tea into Boston Harbor. With him are two actors dressed in Revolution-era garb. Courtesy of Avalara

Software steeped in history

Avalara chief executive Scott McFarlane has always seen parallels between the Boston Tea Party, and the sales-tax processing software his Seattle-based company sells.

Because the rates and exempt items vary significantly from place to place, sales taxes can be quite complex for multi-state companies. And now, thanks to the Supreme Court’s 2018 “Wayfair decision,” remote sales can be taxed, in states where companies have no physical location — akin to “taxation without representation,” as Avalara vice president Scott Peterson puts it.

McFarlane finally put his Boston Tea Party fandom to the test, to celebrate its 250th anniversary. He chartered a luxury yacht, with about three dozen employees and customers, plus two actors dressed in Revolution-era garb, to reenact the Tea Party by throwing a fake box of tea into Boston Harbor. The temperature on the deck was in the low 20s. The Sons of Liberty would be proud.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him @jonchesto.