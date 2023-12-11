Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen will close New Year’s Eve for a major refresh

“I’m going back to my own personal roots of being around my family table and getting a piece of everything. It will just be a more social environment,” says Grace, who knows what she’s talking about: She recently opened Grace by Nia in the Seaport, a supper club designed for groups and good times, with soul food and high-octane cocktails.

Nia Grace will close Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen (604 Columbus Ave.) in Roxbury on New Year’s Eve for a major refresh, she says, with a strong focus on craft cocktails, smaller bites, communal tables, and live music. The longtime gathering space has undergone many iterations, from Circles to The Stork Club to Bob the Chef’s to Bob’s Southern Bistro to Darryl’s, with a focus on neighborhood hospitality and entertainment. Restaurateur Darryl Settles oversaw the space for many years; Grace took over in 2018.

Advertisement

Nia Grace outside Darryl's Corner Bar & Kitchen in 2020. Matthew J. Lee/Globe staff/file

“The good thing is that there’s no change of ownership. We want to refresh the brand and make it contemporary for future generations,” Grace says. And that includes a focus on music, she promises.

As the Globe reported in 2007, Robert and Dottie Morgan started Bob’s in 1957 as a counter service at the Big M nightclub, a jazz club that was popular in the South End in the 1940s and ‘50s. In 1968, the pair moved to Columbus Avenue.

“Entertainment will still be a part of our core. Soul will be in our heart,” Grace says. “It will be under a new name, but I think when you walk in — for anyone who’s been a patron here from the 1950s until now — it’s still got it.”

The rebranded spot, with a new name, will debut in 2024.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her @kcbaskin.