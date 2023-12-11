Recipes: Savory pancakes can feature everything from vegetables to dairy to spices

Around the world, savory pancakes are the pairing of choice for dinners studded with bold ingredients. In Taiwan, flaky scallion pancakes — similar to Malaysian or Indonesian roti — are rich in flavor yet light because of their many delicate layers. For scallion pancakes with even more dimension, cooks in Korea add kimchi and combine flour and starch for a signature crisp-chewy texture. And in Mexico, elote are a savory-sweet street food made with fresh corn and chilies; we add scallions for a refreshing allium bite and dairy for richness.

Makes 8 pancakes

The pancakes are best when the dough is made and refrigerated a day ahead, but they can be shaped and frozen, then thawed and cooked just before serving. To do so, once the pancakes have been pressed into ovals, freeze them in a single layer on baking sheets lined with lightly oiled kitchen parchment. Then, stack between lightly oiled parchment in a large zip-close bag.

When ready to cook, thaw on the parchment liners just until pliable, then cook as directed.

It’s fine if the dough tears a little as you stretch it; it won’t matter in the finished pancakes.

1 large egg

582 grams (4¼ cups) bread flour, plus more for dusting

Table salt

16 tablespoons (2 sticks) butter, 8 tablespoons melted, 8 at room temperature

½ cup peanut or canola oil, plus more for counter

1 cup finely chopped scallions

In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup or small bowl, whisk together 1¼ cups water and the egg. In a stand mixer fitted with the dough hook, combine the flour and 1 teaspoon salt; mix on medium speed until well combined, about 1 minute. Add the melted butter to the water-egg mixture then, with the mixer running on medium speed, slowly add to the flour and mix until incorporated, about 1 minute. Reduce to medium-low speed and knead until a smooth, elastic dough forms, about 7 minutes.

Transfer the dough to a very lightly floured counter and divide into 8 portions (about 4 ounces each).

Shape each into a taut ball. On an unfloured area of the counter, roll each portion against the counter under a cupped hand until the surface of the ball is completely smooth. Pour the oil into a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Place the balls in the dish and roll to coat with oil on all sides. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate overnight.

Remove the dough from the refrigerator and let stand at room temperature for at least 1 hour or up to 2 hours. Using your hands, spread 2 to 3 tablespoons of oil in an even layer on a large area of counter (about 2 feet square). Working with 1 dough ball at a time, use your fingertips to push the dough gently out from the center until it forms an 8-inch round. Flip the round, adding more oil as needed to the counter to keep the surface slicked, and continue to push and stretch the dough until it forms a paper-thin round about 18 inches in diameter; you should be able to see through the dough. Shape the dough into an 18-inch square. If at any point the dough isn’t moving easily, add more oil to the counter.

Grease your hands with 1 tablespoon of the softened butter, then gently rub the entire surface of the dough with butter. Sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt. Using your fingertips, lift the far edge of the dough square and fold the top third of the dough down toward you, then fold the bottom third up, as if folding a letter; align the edges as much as possible. The dough will spring back slightly as you fold, leaving you with a long strip about 4 inches wide. Scatter 2 tablespoons of the scallions over the strip and gently press them in. Fold over 4 inches of one end of the strip, then continue folding the 4-inch area over onto itself until you reach the other end of the strip.

Transfer to an oiled plate and cover with plastic wrap. Repeat with the remaining dough; you’ll need 2 plates, each holding 4 packets.

Cover and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, or up to 24 hours.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees with a rack in the middle position. Heat a 10-inch cast-iron or nonstick skillet over medium-low heat, 3 to 5 minutes, until flecks of water instantly sizzle when they hit the pan.

Place 1 dough packet on an oiled counter and gently spread it into an 8-inch oval of even thickness; it’s fine if the oval is not perfectly shaped. Transfer the oval to the skillet, then reduce heat to low and cook, occasionally rotating the pancake in the pan, until the bottom is golden brown and crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Flip the pancake and cook until the second side is golden brown and crisp, another 5 to 7 minutes. While the pancake cooks, shape another dough packet into an 8-inch oval.

Using a spatula, transfer the pancake to a cutting board and cover with a dry kitchen towel. Using your hands, scrunch the pancake under the towel, pushing the edges together to help the layers separate.

Flatten the pancake, rotate 90 degrees, re-cover with the towel, and repeat the scrunching process. Unfold the pancake and place it on a wire rack set in a rimmed baking sheet. Repeat the entire process until all the dough squares have been used. It’s fine if the pancakes overlap slightly on the rack. Transfer the pancakes to the oven and warm until heated through, about 3 minutes.

Korean Kimchi Pancakes Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Korean Kimchi Pancakes

Makes 4 servings

Using ice water in the batter encourages the pancakes to produce slightly crisped edges. Some recipes use as few as two scallions but we prefer more, settling on six. We start our pancake at a medium-high heat, but need to reduce it after flipping to prevent the scallions from burning.

Potato flour, which has a strong potato flavor and reacts differently with water, does not work in this recipe. Bob’s Red Mill makes potato starch, which is available in the baking aisle or natural foods section of your grocer.

Pancakes

65 grams (½ cup) all-purpose flour

66 grams (½ cup) potato starch

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

¾ cup ice water

1 large egg, well beaten

6 scallions, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

½ cup Napa cabbage kimchi, squeezed to remove liquid and reserve kimchi brine (2 tablespoons), chopped

2 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

Dipping Sauce

¼ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons unseasoned rice vinegar

½ teaspoon toasted sesame oil

1 scallion, minced

For the pancakes, in a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, potato starch, and ¼ teaspoon salt. Whisk in the water and beaten egg until smooth. Fold in the scallions, kimchi, and the 2 tablespoons brine. Set aside.

In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, and sliced scallion, then set aside.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the grape-seed oil over medium-high heat until barely smoking. Stir the batter to recombine, then ladle half into the skillet, spreading the vegetables evenly to the edges of the pancakes. Cook until the top is set and the pancakes get lightly brown around the edges, 3 to 4 minutes.

Reduce to medium-low heat, then use a spatula to flip the pancake. Cook until golden brown on the second side, being careful not to burn the scallions, 1 to 2 minutes. Flip again and cook until the pancake is charred in spots and crisp around the edges, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board. Increase the heat to medium-high and repeat with the remaining 1 tablespoon grape-seed oil and the remaining batter. Cut the pancakes into wedges and serve with the dipping sauce.

Savory Fresh Corn Pancakes Connie Miller/of CB Creatives

Savory Fresh Corn Pancakes

Makes 12 4-inch pancakes

These savory pancakes are best made with kernels freshly cut from the cob. Out of season, 4 cups frozen corn kernels, thawed and patted dry, are a reasonably good alternative. The batter can be made with either buttermilk or whole milk, so use whichever you have or prefer.

The pancakes are great alongside bowls of chili or grilled pork chops or seafood. To serve as a light main, top them with sour cream or crème fraîche, plus flaked smoked trout or slices of smoked salmon, with a salad to accompany.

Leftover pancakes reheat well on a wire rack in a 250-degree oven.

Don’t crank up the heat to brown the pancakes more quickly. Steady, medium heat helps ensure that the batter as well as the corn kernels fully cook through by the time the exteriors are nicely browned.

106 grams (¾ cup) plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1½ teaspoons baking powder

1 tablespoon white sugar

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 large eggs

4 cups corn kernels (from about 5 ears corn)

1 cup buttermilk or whole milk

3 scallions, thinly sliced or ½ cup lightly packed fresh cilantro, chopped

1 chipotle chili in adobo sauce, minced, plus 1 teaspoon adobo sauce

8 tablespoons grape-seed or other neutral oil, divided

Chopped pickled peppers, optional, for garnish

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, sugar, 1 teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper. In a large bowl, whisk the eggs, then stir in the corn, buttermilk, scallions, and chipotle chili and adobo sauce. Add the dry ingredients and fold until just combined.

In a 12-inch nonstick skillet set over medium heat, warm 2 tablespoons of the oil until it shimmers. Using a ‚ cup measuring cup, drop 3 portions of batter, evenly spaced, into the skillet. Use the back of a spoon to spread into 3½- to 4-inch pancakes, then cook until the pancakes are golden brown on the bottoms, 2 to 3 minutes. Using a metal spatula, flip the pancakes and cook until the second sides are golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes; transfer to a wire rack.

Wipe out the skillet and heat 2 tablespoons of the remaining oil until it shimmers. Cook the remaining batter in the same way, wiping out and adding 2 tablespoons oil to the skillet after each batch. Garnish with the chopped peppers, if using.

Christopher Kimball is the founder of Milk Street, home to a magazine, school, and radio and television shows.