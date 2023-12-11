Flood warning in effect for Pawtuxet River in Cranston and Warwick

As of 9 a.m., trained weather spotters reported 4.78 inches of rainfall in Newport, 4.25 inches in Coventry, and 4.10 inches in Harrisville. More than 14 locations in Providence Country have received at least 3 inches of rainfall, so far.

Heavy rain and strong winds that brought more than 4 inches of rain to western Rhode Island, and knocked out power to hundreds of customers overnight, will subside around noon.

A flood warning is in effect until further notice for the Pawtuxet River in West Warwick, Warwick, Cranston, and parts of Providence.

The National Weather Service is predicting that the Pawtuxet River in Cranston will hit the 9-foot flood stage. The river is currently at 8.47 feet and could crest as high as 12 feet.

In Warwick, streets that could be affected include Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street, Venturi Avenue, and River Street, and in Cranston, Wellington Avenue and Avery Road. In West Warwick, Daisy Street, and the lower ends of Canna Bagonia, and Aster Street. And in Providence, parts of Route 2.

Along with the potential for flooding, 53 mph winds were reported at Bristol Harbor, 50 mph at Conimicut Lighthouse in Warwick, and 45 mph at Point Judith.

A tree was reported down on a house on Tennyson Lane in Providence, while a tree also fell on two cars in Bristol, the weather service reports.

Rhode Island Energy at 10:30 a.m., reports 77 active outages affecting 538 customers. That includes 332 customers in Providence County.

After reaching a high of 62 on Sunday, highs are forecast around 47 on Monday, with 13 to 16 mph winds.

The departing storm will give way to rapidly clearing skies, sunshine and high temperatures in the 30s and 40s the rest of the week.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.