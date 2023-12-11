ACLU files suit against North Brookfield officials over refusal to allow Pride event with drag show

The suit was filed on behalf of the Rural Justice Network, which in October sought permission from the Select Board to host its fourth-annual Small Town Pride celebration in June.

In a statement, the ACLU said the suit was filed Monday in Worcester Superior Court against Select Board Chair Jason M. Petraitis and Vice Chair John Tripp. Neither Petraitis nor Tripp could immediately be reached for comment.

The ACLU of Massachusetts has filed a lawsuit against the chairman and vice chairman of the Select Board in North Brookfield, claiming they discriminated against a group seeking to hold a 2024 Pride celebration on the Town Common because the event would include a drag show, the civil rights organization said.

But Petraitis and Tripp denied the request at a November board meeting when organizers indicated the celebration would include a drag performance, according to the ACLU.

The defendants “explained that the decision meant that the application for the event permit ‘doesn’t go forward,’” the ACLU said. The group is seeking a judicial order allowing the event, including the drag performance, to be held and barring further obstruction.

“This is discrimination based on the viewpoint our clients seek to express: that all members of the community deserve to live and participate fully, openly, freely, and joyously,” said Carol Rose, executive director of the ACLU of Massachusetts.

The lawsuit also named the town as a defendant.

Drag shows at public venues have emerged as a flashpoint in the culture wars in recent years, with critics taking aim in particular at performances for children in libraries and other settings.

Protests against drag shows have at times required police intervention, including in July 2022 when officers arrested the founder of a neo-Nazi group in Jamaica Plain, where he was leading about 20 masked men in a demonstration against a children’s drag queen story hour.

