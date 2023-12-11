Rainy, windy storm lashes region, causes power outages

The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for Boston and communities north and east of the city after as much as 2.5 inches of rain fell in some places. Forecasters said another inch of rain could fall before the weather system moves out around mid-morning.

Some 1,600 customers are without power as strong winds and heavy rains swept across the Boston area Monday, with gusts as high as 60 miles per hour expected on Cape Cod.

A flood watch is in effect until Monday evening for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties, along with northern Rhode Island, the weather service said.

“Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible,’' forecasters wrote Monday. “Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.”

Communities that will experience flooding include Boston, Lowell, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Lynn, Newton, Lawrence, Somerville, Framingham, Haverhill, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Peabody, Methuen and Arlington, the weather service said.

The power outages, which were concentrated in Plymouth, Bristol, Worcester counties and on Cape Cod, are steadily declining as utilities sent repair crews to impacted communities, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency’s power outage data.

Forecasters cautioned that high winds will continue on Monday, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands.

“The main risk for strong to damaging wind this morning will be across Cape Cod and the Islands where [south] winds will gust to 50-60 mph before shifting to NW and diminishing. Elsewhere, expect NW winds gusting to 25-35 mph today,’' forecasters wrote.

The MBTA said it would resume ferry service, which was halted during the early morning, after 8 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

















John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.