Police seek help in identifying suspect involved in Newbury Street break-in

Police are seeking to identify a person who broke into a store on Newbury Street on Monday and stole about $30,000 worth of items, police said.

Around 3:25 a.m., an individual wearing all black could be seen on security footage inside Valentino Boutique at 47 Newbury St. The suspect can be seen reaching onto a shelf and holding a handful of bags. police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police at 617-343-5619, police said. Anonymous texts can be made through CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).