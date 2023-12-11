Here are the people who have called on Harvard president Claudine Gay to resign

When Stefanik asked whether calling for the genocide of Jews violates their university’s rules of bullying and harassment, Harvard president Claudine Gay, MIT president Sally Kornbluth, and UPenn president Liz Magill delivered legalistic and equivocal responses that triggered pushback from alumni, politicians, and members of government. Magill resigned on Saturday, while MIT’s board declared its support for Kornbluth.

During questioning, Stefanik equated calls for “intifada,” an Arabic word meaning “shaking off” or “uprising” that is regularly heard at pro-Palestinian protests, with calls for genocide of Jews, a contested interpretation.

Immediately after a fiery Congressional hearing over campus antisemitism on Dec. 5, the presidents of Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania began receiving backlash for responses they gave to a repeated question from New York representative Elise Stefanik.

More than 500 Harvard faculty members defended Gay in a letter circulating Sunday as a truck circled Harvard’s campus, displaying the slogan, “Fire Gay.” The Harvard Corporation planned to meet on Monday.

Amid the furor over Gay’s testimony, here’s a look at some of the most prominent voices calling on the Harvard president to resign.

Bill Ackman

Ackman, a Harvard graduate and billionaire manager of Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, called the night of the hearing for Gay, Kornbluth, and Magill to resign. In post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Ackman wrote, “The presidents’ answers reflect the profound educational, moral and ethical failures that pervade certain of our elite educational institutions due in large part to their failed leadership.”

His post featured a three-minute video clip from Tuesday’s testimony during which the presidents were questioned about whether calls for the genocide of Jews were considered hate speech on their campuses. Ackman later gained support from fellow billionaire and X owner Elon Musk.

In another post last week, Ackman took aim at diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, suggesting they played a role in Harvard’s selection of Gay, who made history when she took office in July as Harvard’s first Black president.

Elise Stefanik

The Republican representing New York’s 21st congressional district issued her first call for Gay’s resignation following her repeated questioning at the hearing Tuesday, where she asked the presidents whether calls for the genocide of Jews violate code of conduct or rules regarding bullying and harassment.

At the end of a heated three-minute segment of the questioning — during which Gay responded, “It depends on the context,” — Stefanik said, “It does not depend on the context, the answer is yes and this is why you should resign. These are unacceptable answers across the board.”

Following the Magill’s resignation on Saturday, Stefanik posted on X, “One down. Two to go,” calling Magill’s resignation “the bare minimum” and urging “@Harvard and @MIT to do the right thing.”

Other members of Congress

Stefanik was one of 74 signatures on a letter written Friday by members of Congress, including two Democrats. The letter — which compiled signatures from Congresspeople including House Majority Leader Steve Scalise — called for the resignation of Gay, Kornbluth, and Magill.

“To hold universities accountable, Congress held a hearing on confronting campus antisemitism,” the letter said. “Testimony provided by presidents of your institutions showed a complete absence of moral clarity and illuminated the problematic double standards and dehumanization of the Jewish communities that your university presidents enabled.”

Elon Musk

While the billionaire owner of X, Tesla, and SpaceX has not explicitly called for Gay’s resignation in his own social media posts, he re-shared Ackman’s post roughly seven hours after the original was made, adding the comment, “Let me help them out here: ‘Calling for the genocide [death] of anyone obviously constitutes harassment.’”

Musk has also reshared other posts critical of Gay and the other university presidents with commentary of his own.

Musk himself came under fire last month after expressing agreement with a post many considered antisemitic for echoing the “great replacement” theory that many white supremacists subscribe to.

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.