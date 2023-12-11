Here’s what to know about the controversy surrounding Harvard University president Claudine Gay

Gay and the presidents of MIT and the University of Pennsylvania sparked an outcry when they were asked during the hearing if calling for the genocide of Jews on their campuses would violate their schools’ codes of conduct. The university presidents’ legalistic and equivocal responses incited calls for their resignations.

The two governing bodies of Harvard University met over the weekend, and one of the groups will continue meeting Monday, as they weigh the fate of President Claudine Gay, who has faced withering criticism for her testimony during a congressional hearing last week on campus antisemitism at elite colleges and universities.

Here’s an overview of the controversy.

What happened over the weekend — and what’s going on today?

The Harvard Corporation and the school’s Board of Overseers — the university’s governing bodies — gathered over the weekend for regularly scheduled meetings, according to a person familiar with the matter. The Harvard Corporation planned to continue meeting Monday.

It remains to be seen whether Gay will avoid the fate of Liz Magill, who resigned Saturday as the president of the University of Pennsylvania after the furor over her congressional testimony.

Neither Harvard governing body has indicated publicly whether they stand behind Gay or whether the university is poised to remove her as president. She was formally inaugurated as Harvard’s president on Sept. 29 after taking the helm in July.

Another college president who came under fire for her testimony during the congressional hearing, Sally Kornbluth of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, last week received a statement of “full and unreserved support” from her governing board.

What happened during the congressional hearing?

The controversy over the Dec. 5 hearing before the House Committee on Education & the Workforce focused on a contentious three-minute exchange between Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, Republican of New York, and the three university presidents.

Stefanik and the other committee members were questioning the presidents about their efforts to combat campus antisemitism in the wake of student demonstrations related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate MIT’s code of conduct or rule regarding bullying or harassment, yes or no?” Stefanik asked Kornbluth.

Kornbluth responded: “If targeted at individuals, not making public statements.”

“Yes or no? Calling for the genocide of Jews does not constitute bullying or harassment?” Stefanik said.

Kornbluth seemed to challenge the question’s premise, saying she had “not heard calling for the genocide for Jews on our campus.” She added that she was aware of chants at MIT that “can be antisemitic, depending on the context when calling for the elimination of the Jewish people.”

Stefanik then posed almost identical questions to Gay and Magill, and the presidents offered strikingly similar responses.

Whether calls for the genocide of Jews violate the rules against bullying and harrassment “depends on the context,” Gay said. “When it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation, that is actionable conduct, and we do take action.”

Who is calling for Gay’s resignation?

Critics calling for Gay’s resignation have included prominent Jewish Harvard alumni, as well as Stefanik and more than 70 additional members of Congress, mostly Republicans, who released a letter Friday calling for the removal of Gay and the other two presidents who testified.

Among alumni, hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman has emerged as one of the sharpest critics of Gay since the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas that triggered the war in Gaza that has claimed thousands of lives and prompted countless pro-Palestinian and pro-Israel demonstrations on US campuses.

Some Jewish students have accused the pro-Palestinian demonstrations of using antisemitic rhetoric, which the pro-Palestinian protesters have denied.

“In her short tenure as President, Claudine Gay has done more damage to the reputation of Harvard University than any individual in our nearly 500-year history,” Ackman said Sunday on X, formerly Twitter, quoting a letter he sent to Harvard’s governing bodies.

The Harvard Jewish Alumni Association, which formed in October in response to concerns about campus antisemitism, sent a letter to the Harvard Corporation and top administrators condemning Gay’s congressional testimony but stopping short of calling for her resignation.

Rabbi David Wolpe announced last week that he would resign from an antisemitism advisory group recently convened at Harvard by Gay, citing the congressional hearing as a catalyst.

Who is calling on Harvard to stand by Gay?

Hundreds of Harvard University faculty members signed a letter Sunday urging the school’s administration to resist calls to remove Gay.

The letter had more than 550 signatures Sunday night after circulating for several hours. It was signed by faculty from across the university’s departments and graduate schools.

The note, addressed to the president and fellows of Harvard College, argues that external political calls to remove Gay are “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom.” The letter calls on administrators to “defend the independence of the university.”

“The critical work of defending a culture of free inquiry in our diverse community cannot proceed if we let its shape be dictated by outside forces,” continues the letter, which was obtained by the Globe.

Ryan Enos, a professor of government who was among the first to sign, said in a phone interview, “There is agreement [among faculty] that it’s wrong to have politicians and alumni pressuring who should be the president of the university.”

“The reason for that is it could interfere with free inquiry, which is the bedrock of how universities run in a free country,” Enos said.

Enos said the letter was circulating Sunday with the understanding that the Harvard Corporation, which includes the president and fellows, is meeting Monday “under extreme pressure.”

What has Gay said about her congressional testimony?

In a recent interview with the Harvard Crimson, the university’s student newspaper, Gay apologized for her testimony.

“I am sorry,” Gay told the Crimson on Thursday. “Words matter.”

“I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” she said. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged.”

Correction: An earlier version of this story said the two governing bodies of Harvard University would meet on Monday. Only the Harvard Corporation is set to meet Monday.

