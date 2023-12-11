Dedham double-stabbing suspect’s autopsy is inconclusive on cause of death

The autopsy of a suspect in a Dedham double-stabbing last week, who died after police pepper sprayed and stunned him with a Taser, did not provide a conclusive reason for the man’s cause of death, prosecutors said Monday.

Samuel Pattillo, 36, allegedly stabbed two female relatives at his home on Jackson Pond Road on Thursday and became “combative” when police officers encountered him walking on nearby Country Club Road, officials said.

After officers subdued Pattillo with pepper spray and a Taser and arrested him, he showed signs of physical distress. Pattillo was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital Needham, where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.