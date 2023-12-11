Firefighter hurt, 9 people displaced in Brockton fire

A fire in Brockton on Monday displaced nine people and injured a firefighter who was hit by falling debris, according to officials and published reports.
Video footage posted to Boston 25 News showed the moment when a large piece of debris at 9 Waverley St. struck the firefighter, sending him to the ground. The injured firefighter’s condition wasn’t immediately available Monday.
SCARY MOMENT: A firefighter was battling a blaze at a Brockton home this morning when charred debris broke loose and crashed down on top of him. https://t.co/eaLWSFDnrS pic.twitter.com/Aawo41xM8d— Boston 25 News (@boston25) December 11, 2023
Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told reporters at the scene that the fire broke out around 11 a.m.
Nine occupants of the residence were displaced, along with several pets, Nardelli said. No residents were hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
All press at the Waverley Street fire, there will be a Presser behind Ladder, 5 on Waverley St near N Main in 15 minutes pic.twitter.com/kRSCHyy0Ql— Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) December 11, 2023
