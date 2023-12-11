Firefighter hurt, 9 people displaced in Brockton fire

Video footage posted to Boston 25 News showed the moment when a large piece of debris at 9 Waverley St. struck the firefighter, sending him to the ground. The injured firefighter’s condition wasn’t immediately available Monday.

A fire in Brockton on Monday displaced nine people and injured a firefighter who was hit by falling debris, according to officials and published reports.

Brockton Fire Chief Brian Nardelli told reporters at the scene that the fire broke out around 11 a.m.

Nine occupants of the residence were displaced, along with several pets, Nardelli said. No residents were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.

