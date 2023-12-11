Florida company may be fined $110k for clear-cutting protected mangrove trees

The DEP said on Friday that it is waiting for the consent order to be signed by the responsible parties: property owner Store Capital Acquisitions LLC, of Arizona, and its lessee, Altitude Hospitality, LLC, of Florida.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection said that the penalties against Sandpiper Bay Resort at Port St. Lucie will be one of the largest for mangrove destruction in the state’s history

PROVIDENCE — A Florida resort that illegally clear-cut nearly 1,000 protected mangroves and filled in wetlands this spring may have to pay an $110,000 fine and full restoration of the site.

Rhode Island entrepreneur Michael A. Mota was representing the resort’s owner when the DEP launched its investigation into the clearcutting at Sandpiper Bay resort in mid-May. The inspectors found that 17,789 square feet of healthy, mature mangroves were chopped down without a valid permit.

Advertisement

A staff member of the Florida Department of Environmental Protection measures the depth of the mangrove fringe that was chopped to the roots on the shoreline of the Sandpiper Bay Resort in Port St. Lucie, Florida in May. Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Mota and the property manager had told the DEP staff “that the reasoning behind the mangrove removal/cutting was because of a tornado that had impacted the mangroves,” according to a DEP inspection report.

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

Although the report had listed Mota as the contractor/agent, he denied involvement in an email to the Globe in June. “I DID NOT CUT ANYTHING DOWN,” Mota wrote. “I know there was a tornado and storm that happened at the property. I was there after the storm … that is when I met the [DEP] representatives.”

There was no storm or tornado at the time, according to the National Weather Service. Experts on mangroves note that the trees have a unique ability to withstand such storms.

Mota did not respond to the Globe’s questions about whether he is still involved with the resort.

Mota is president of a Florida-based public company, Bayport International Holdings, and CEO of VirtualCons, a company that holds Hollywood mobster conventions and launched its own cryptocurrency. He is CEO at Skyline at Waterplace, a venue in downtown Providence, which is fighting an eviction. He has also led a group in a so-far unsuccessful attempt to foreclose on the former Memorial Hospital in Pawtucket to turn the property into veterans’ housing and affordable housing.

Advertisement

The same New York investment firm, Feenix Venture Partners, that loaned money for Memorial Hospital is also involved with Sandpiper Bay. DEP lists Feenix’s CEO, Keith Lee, as the responsible party for Altitude Hospitality.

The owner of a landscaping company that trimmed the mangroves in April said that Mota was the person who helped them handle a payment dispute with a contractor at Sandpiper Bay.

“I have nothing but good to say about him. He tried to make things right,” said Jose Chavez, who owns King of Lawns with his wife, Karina Santos. “He sounded like a busy man — ‘I’m in New York, I’m in New Jersey, I’m in Rhode Island’ — but at the end of the day, he was still a human.”

Mota was in charge of “anything big” happening at the resort, Chavez and Santos told the Globe. Although Mota later told them he was “stepping back” from the Sandpiper Bay project, he remained in touch as recently as last month as DEP questioned the couple during their investigation.

“Mike Mota is a very good person,” Santos said. “He reached out when he didn’t have to. He felt terrible for what we were going through. ... He said he’ll vouch for us.”

Advertisement

Chavez said the DEP said it will fine his company $3,000 for trimming without a permit. However, he said, it was another company that was responsible for the clear-cutting.

Santos said they told DEP to talk to Mota because “he must have seen all the people who were working on it.”

The removal of the mangroves now gives the resort a clear view of the St. Lucie River, but leaves the property vulnerable to erosion and storm damage, and eliminated the habitats of fish and wildlife.

James Dirk, a Florida fisherman who reported the mangrove destruction to the DEP, told the Globe that the consent order was a disappointment. The fish are gone, the birds are gone, and the beach is already eroding, he said. He’d hoped the fine would be higher. And, he really hoped someone would go to jail.

“I think they’re getting off pretty easy,” Dirks told the Globe. “That $110,000 is not a whole lot of money when you spent $55 million on a property.”

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her @AmandaMilkovits.