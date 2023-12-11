Harvard Corporation to meet as furor over president Claudine Gay’s testimony enters seventh day

Gay, as well as the presidents of the University of Pennsylvania and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, faced intense criticism for offering legalistic and equivocal answers to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate their schools’ rules.

The Harvard Corporation planned to meet on Monday as the controversy over university president Claudine Gay’s testimony at a congressional hearing on antisemitism last Tuesday continued into a second week.

The MIT president, Sally Kornbluth, received a vote of confidence last Thursday from the executive committee of the school’s governing board, which said Kornbluth had the committee’s “full and unreserved support.”

As of Monday morning, the Harvard Corporation, one of the school’s two governing boards, had yet to issue a statement about Gay. The two boards meet together on campus several times throughout the year.

Last Friday, more than 70 members of Congress, mostly Republicans, called on all three presidents to resign over their testimony. Some donors and alumni have also called for Gay’s resignation. On Sunday, hundreds of Harvard faculty members signed a letter urging Gay and Harvard to resist calls for her resignation.

The faculty letter argued that external political calls to remove Gay are “at odds with Harvard’s commitment to academic freedom” and called on administrators to “defend the independence of the university.”

Tuesday’s congressional hearing was convened by the Republican-controlled House Committee on Education and the Workforce. It focused primarily on reports of rising antisemitism on college campuses and free speech issues related to controversial slogans used by student protesters opposing Israel’s war in Gaza.

Some of the committee’s members also grilled the university presidents about their schools’ diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and criticized them for what they described as the schools’ progressive ideological leanings.

Late in the hearing, Representative Elise Stefanik, a New York Republican, asked Gay, “[D]oes calling for the genocide of Jews violate Harvard’s rules of bullying and harassment, yes or no?”

“It can be, depending on the context,” Gay said, adding that such speech would violate rules if it were targeted at individuals.

In another exchange, earlier in the hearing, Gay said that she found certain protest slogans, such as “Globalize the intifada,” to be “thoughtless, reckless, and hateful.” But she said that due to the school’s commitment to free expression, Harvard gives a wide berth to political speech even when it is “objectionable, offensive, hateful.”

In an interview published in the Harvard Crimson, the student newspaper, Friday, Gay apologized for her response to the genocide question.

“I am sorry,” Gay said. “Words matter.”

“I got caught up in what had become at that point, an extended, combative exchange about policies and procedures,” she said. “What I should have had the presence of mind to do in that moment was return to my guiding truth, which is that calls for violence against our Jewish community — threats to our Jewish students — have no place at Harvard, and will never go unchallenged.”

Top universities, including Harvard, have been roiled by controversy over how to talk about the Israel-Hamas war and the bounds of acceptable political speech since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel that killed 1,200 people, according to Israeli officials. Israel’s retaliatory war in the Gaza Strip has killed more than 17,000 people, according to Palestinian officials.

Hilary Burns can be reached at hilary.burns@globe.com. Follow her @Hilarysburns. Mike Damiano can be reached at mike.damiano@globe.com.