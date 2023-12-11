Infant found dead in New Bedford park still unidentified

The infant whose body was found Saturday at a waterfront park in New Bedford has not been identified, authorities said Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, a spokesperson for Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office said Monday.
Police went to Fort Taber around 12:40 p.m. Saturday after an adult walking along a path found a blanket nearby and “detected an odor of decay,” Quinn’s office said over the weekend.
“Upon arrival police located the body of a decomposing infant in the blanket,” Quinn’s office said. The body was taken to the state medical examiner’s office. State Police are investigating, along with Quinn’s office and New Bedford police.
Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report. This breaking news story will be updated when more information is released.
