Lifting spirits in the dark

The color-packed windows of Downtown Crossing are no match for cellphone screens when it comes to the attentions of pedestrians.

These days, sunset occurs at 4:12 p.m., the earliest time of the year. Some Bostonians trudge to work in the dark and then head home in the inky night.

The trees around the Christian Science Plaza are bare, except for three brown heart-shaped leaves a puff away from surrendering to the December chill and the season of darkness.

Boston tries hard to counteract this with holiday lights. The results are mixed.

For many souls, the darkness is winning the day.

At 5 p.m. at Downtown Crossing, commuters hurry by the colorfully decorated shop windows without looking up, their faces reflecting the blue glow of their cellphones.

It’s a time of uncertainty in the world and stress at home. Pedestrians grip holiday packages a little tighter as night closes in. Commuters languish in traffic, cursing empty bike lanes. The ding-ding-ding of the Salvation Army volunteers sounds like the starting bell of a prize fight.

Theater marquee lights reflect in windows of a car in traffic on Washington Street. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

But all is not lost. On Boston Common, the Grinch gives out candy canes near the lit-up Christmas tree. He’s a kid magnet. Children tug their parents toward him, like mini-reindeer. He high-fives them with glee.

“I’m doing this just to have fun,” said Jim Immel, who lays down tile all day then becomes the Grinch after sundown. He stops to pose for a picture with a little kid, then another. The Grinch knows that this is a tough time for many people.

“Some people are skittish, other people are just laughing, waving. It’s all good.”

"I’m just trying to make people laugh," says Jim Immel, aka the Grinch, on Boston Common. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff

He doesn’t get paid for his kindness and won’t accept tips, like the Superheroes in Times Square.

“I’m not looking for money, publicity, nothing. I’m just trying to make people laugh,” Immel said.

His wife, Marina, works at the nearby Boston Common Visitors Center. She says this was his idea. Immel says he gets more than he gives.

His advice is simple.

“Just try to have fun,” he said. “Try not to take things so seriously. Put a smile on people’s faces. It just relieves stress.”