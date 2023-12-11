There’s no Christmas tree this year at the Macy’s downtown

The tree at Macy’s has long been a part of the holiday scene in Downtown Crossing, and the lighting ceremony became an annual event that drew crowds of revelers.

“Macy’s does not have plans to offer a tree this year,” Michael J. Nichols, president of the Downtown Boston Business Improvement District, said by email.

Shoppers in downtown Boston may notice there is something missing this year around the holidays: the traditional Christmas tree at the Macy’s store in Downtown Crossing.

Nichols said the department store has typically paid for the tree and the lack of one may be due to staffing changes and other factors, he said.

“We think it might be a one-year aberration caused by a mix of factors (staffing changes, etc.),” he said. “But as of what we know today, Macy’s doesn’t have plans to offer a tree this year.”

Representatives from Macy’s could not immediately be reached for comment.

Crime has been a major concern in the Downtown Crossing area this year. In October, a 17-year-old was arrested on robbery and firearm-related charges after he allegedly tried to steal a fur coat from the store. In August, two boys were charged with assaulting a security guard at Macy’s. One of the juveniles pulled out a knife and held it to a guard’s stomach, police said.

But with the exception of the Macy’s tree, “we haven’t heard of any other retailer scaling back decor,” Nichols said.

Nichols said his organization has installed more holiday decor than ever before, including 525 wreaths, nearly 100 decorated trees, and dozens of snowflake lights on street lamps and hanging from buildings. The group also sponsored the Boston Common Christmas tree lighting, he said.

“The net effect is probably more decorations downtown than usual, though the absence of snow might be keeping it from feeling like the holidays!” he said.

