Maine man pleads guilty to threatening school shooting in Portsmouth, N.H., in Snapchat video

Each charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000, prosecutors said. Sentencing is scheduled for March 15.

Kyle Hendrickson, 25, pleaded guilty in US District Court in Concord, N.H., to interstate threatening communications and possessing a firearm in a school zone, the office of US Attorney for New Hampshire Jane E. Young said in a statement .

A Maine man who posted a video on Snapchat in April stating he would “shoot up” a Portsmouth, N.H., school and was later arrested while in possession of an AR-15, camouflage body armor, and a laser sight pleaded guilty Monday to charges in federal court, prosecutors said.

Attorneys listed as representing Hendrickson in online court records did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

Prosecutors said Hendrickson posted a video to Snapchat on April 12 with a text overlay stating “imma shoot up the school” while he brandished a handgun outside Portsmouth High School.

All Portsmouth schools were closed the day following the threat but reopened a day later, the Globe reported in April.

According to an April 14 affidavit, Hendrickson told police the video was a joke.

Hendrickson’s vehicle was seen in school surveillance footage outside the high school during the video, prosecutors said.

Law enforcement found an AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, camouflage body armor, a handgun holster, a red-dot sight, and numerous rounds of ammunition in his car and later found the handgun used in the video near a motel in Maine where Hendrickson had stayed the night of April 12, prosecutors said.

The investigation was led by the Boston Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Portsmouth police, with assistance from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; Somersworth, N.H., police; Portland, Maine, police; and Berwick, Maine, police, according to the statement.

Hendrickson was arrested April 13, prosecutors said, and a grand jury returned a two-count indictment against him on Sept. 13.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com.