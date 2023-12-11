Mass General Waltham evacuated due to car fire, no injuries reported

Mass General Waltham was evacuated Monday when a car fire in an adjacent garage generated smoke that found its way inside the building and triggered concerns about potentially high levels of carbon monoxide, according to the Waltham Fire Department.
No injuries were reported, according to Fire Lieutenant John Ferrick, but some patients were being transported to nearby hospitals by ambulances due to the health concerns amid the ongoing response to the facility at 52 Second Ave.
Ferrick said the first call for the car fire was reported at 11:06 a.m. and the response then grew to three alarms since it was affecting a hospital focused on surgery.
The Globe has contacted the parent organization, Mass General Brigham, for more information.
Firefighters, trucks, and ambulances from surrounding communities including Cambridge are providing mutual aid, according to social media postings.
Cambridge Ladder 4 is also enroute to the fire in Waltham, their box 3-2986, as the RIT (Rapid Intervention Team).@WalthamFireDept https://t.co/vSCsGvM7j2— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) December 11, 2023
