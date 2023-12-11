Mattapan man arrested on warrant for murder in fatal 2021 Roxbury shooting

Hamilton is expected to be arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court, police said. It was unclear Monday whether Hamilton had hired an attorney to represent him.

Zykaris Hamilton, 19, was arrested near 450 Canterbury St. in Jamaica Plain about 5 p.m. on warrants issued in Suffolk Superior Court for murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of Fermin Baez, 32, of Dorchester, police said in a statement .

A Mattapan man was arrested Monday in connection with a fatal 2021 shooting in Roxbury , Boston police said.

On June 7, 2021, officers responded about 8:45 p.m. to a report of a person shot near 1510 Tremont St. in Roxbury, the statement said. Upon arrival, they found a man, later identified as Baez, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Baez was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead, police said.

Boston police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information can contact Boston police homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. To assist the investigation anonymously, call the CrimeStoppers tip line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

For free emotional support, contact the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team at 617-431-0125.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.